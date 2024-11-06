A social media troll has come for Bobrisky after the crossdresser shared a new video on his social media page

Recall that Bobrisky left the country on Sunday, November 3, after regaining freedom from the EFCC

A new video saw him flaunting some money in foreign currency online, triggering an online user who slammed him

Idris Okunneye, widely known as Bobrisky, made headlines after he fired a response to a social media troll who trolls who tried him.

Recall that the embattled cross-dresser has been in and out of custody over the last couple of weeks but finally regained freedom from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Since landing abroad, the crossdresser has been disturbing timelines with posts about his luxury lifestyle. A recent video was shared by the socialite and spotted by Legit.ng saw him reciting words of affirmation as he flaunted foreign currency that looked like dollars.

In the clip, a troll, identified as @wilinssmith71, replied and accused Bob of renting the money. Bobrisky swiftly reacted, adding that it would have been possible in Nigeria but not in his current location.

This caused the original video to gain more attention, with people sharing their opinions.

Peeps react to Bob's video

Read some reactions below:

@quidiratt_:

"It’s props oga you’re indeed living fake life with fake identity are you man or woman?"

@tezocktezock:

"This boy too talk."

@fi.ka.yo:

"Can you carry that kinda money cash to travel; isn't that against the money laundering act!"

@lucybae_skincare_asaba1:

"I’m happy to see him happy."

@david90_olly:

"Na dollar then dey spend inside Uk? Oni iro ofo. Iro lo ma pe werey."

@enochlegacy23:

"Na man you really be sha. After coming out from dramas."

@linkbravo:

"Asylum Trip 😂."

@becky_smile_1:

"People who always try to prove a point are fake! we know!"

Bobrisky brags about splashing N30m on tickets

Meanwhile, Bobrisky revealed the amount he had spent so far in a post after he announced his departure from Nigeria.

The crossdresser, who disclosed he bought first-class tickets three times, bragged about financial capacity.

Bobrisky left Nigeria after he was arrested twice by two different government bodies while attempting to leave the country.

