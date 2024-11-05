Popular Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky has continued to make it to the frontline of blogs amid his case with Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

Recall that Bob was stopped from travelling to London days by EFCC officials after he shared details on his flight

In a recent update, the socialite who left the country hours ago shared videos of his new stop, sparking concerns online

Nigerian crossdresser Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju sparked uproar online as he updated netizens on his recent stop.

Bobrsiky left the country amid his scandal with Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Recall that the embattled cross-dresser has been in and out of EFCC custody over the last couple of weeks but finally regained freedom.

Hours after he jetted out, Bob shared lovely views of his hotel room abroad. The socialite disclosed that he was on an island and literally used the words “on top of water” to explain his new comfort.

Fans react to Borisky’s video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

oops_girlie:

"very respectful Bob .. e greet us."

dagaius:

"Sha remain there. We have better/ more important things we're in the middle of on this side."

luvtiwalykcrazy':

"Oooh ma Gourd guys looorrk at my vieeewwwww………I’m in d meendu of waturrrrrr. Ride on mama the papa! You go girrlll!! Na man you be."

jhany_manny:

"Bob live for the gram😂😂 he definitely can’t do without it😂😂 keep serving us bby girl."

omaa_world':

"Idris idris... You can never learn."

chk.kyy:

"Bobrisky is cruise abeg anybody wey dey tight chest where he dey na you know he is living his best life and making money while at it."

partyshopng:

"He must sha update us whether we like it or not."

cherrymb_1:

"Bob you no say your mouth dey leak no drop location before Efcc will locate you oooo."

Bobrisky jets out of Nigeria

Meanwhile, crossdresser Bobrisky has dropped a new update about him leaving Nigeria shortly after he regained his freedom from the EFCC.

The embattled crossdresser shared a video of himself on board what looked like a plane while showing a screen that hinted at his destination.

Bobrisky's recent announcement as he leaves Nigeria has spurred comments as Nigerians shared diverse opinions.

