Bobrisky Confirms He's Out of Nigeria, Calls Out Airline For Refund: "I Need To Attend To My Sanity"
- In a new update, Bobrisky confirmed that he has left the country, not long after his release by EFCC
- Recall that the cross-dresser was arrested on his way to London some days ago by the anti-graft agency
- In a new update, he confirmed that he had left the country, stated how much he had spent on his flight tickets and called out the airline
Nigerian cross-dresser Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, shared an official update with his fans after there were hints that he had jetted out of the country online.
Recall that the embattled cross-dresser has been in and out of custody over the last couple of weeks but finally retained freedom from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
In a new post shared by the crossdresser, he confirmed the speculation that he had left the country temporarily while calling out an airline for a refund. According to him, he bought three business class tickets, and only one was successful.
Bobrisky wrote:
"Yes I’m here to confirm I’m out of Nigeria temporarily… I need to attend to my sanity and my health. Few Nigeria security agencies try everything to frustrate me but naaa i gat God. Imagine !!! buying business class ticket 3 times. only 1 was successful. @klm I hope you guys refund me the two i didn’t use. I know is not ur fault but it’s fine."
He wrote in parts that he only successfully left the country on Sunday, November 3, 2024.
"Each business class cost me 9.800,000. I only successfully flew yesterday 3/11/2024. Before you come to my page to type nonsense check ur account balance if you can afford 3 business sit not to talk of buying it 3times. Well I’m not in Nigeria so ur comment mean nothing. Cheers."
See the post here:
How fans reacted to Bobrisky'spost
Read some reactions below:
@_omalichanwa:
"Cho cho cho 🤣😂So u can’t just move silently."
@salmyliciousbugatti:
"I don check my account…, bros Bob check ur conscience and ur pampas.🙄"
@arisanate:
"Always seeking validation."
@thevillagechef:
"Bob you make it difficult for us to defend and empathize with you."
@dee_toria:
"Lagos is motherless again."
@prima_donnar:
"All of you insulting him, he said you should check your balance o 😂 very rude Bob 😂."
@big_mikeoflos:
"But biz class tickets are easy to re-issue, why did she have to buy new ones."
@realsaint_003:
"Na that gender when you transition to suit you. Your mouth dey leak."
Bobrisky Jets Out of Nigeria
Meanwhile, crossdresser Bobrisky has dropped a new update about him leaving Nigeria shortly after he regained his freedom from the EFCC.
The embattled crossdresser shared a video of himself on board what looked like a plane while showing a screen that hinted at his destination.
Bobrisky's recent announcement as he leaves Nigeria has spurred comments as Nigerians shared diverse opinions.
