In a new update, Bobrisky confirmed that he has left the country, not long after his release by EFCC

Recall that the cross-dresser was arrested on his way to London some days ago by the anti-graft agency

In a new update, he confirmed that he had left the country, stated how much he had spent on his flight tickets and called out the airline

Nigerian cross-dresser Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, shared an official update with his fans after there were hints that he had jetted out of the country online.

Recall that the embattled cross-dresser has been in and out of custody over the last couple of weeks but finally retained freedom from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In a new post shared by the crossdresser, he confirmed the speculation that he had left the country temporarily while calling out an airline for a refund. According to him, he bought three business class tickets, and only one was successful.

Bobrisky wrote:

"Yes I’m here to confirm I’m out of Nigeria temporarily… I need to attend to my sanity and my health. Few Nigeria security agencies try everything to frustrate me but naaa i gat God. Imagine !!! buying business class ticket 3 times. only 1 was successful. @klm I hope you guys refund me the two i didn’t use. I know is not ur fault but it’s fine."

He wrote in parts that he only successfully left the country on Sunday, November 3, 2024.

"Each business class cost me 9.800,000. I only successfully flew yesterday 3/11/2024. Before you come to my page to type nonsense check ur account balance if you can afford 3 business sit not to talk of buying it 3times. Well I’m not in Nigeria so ur comment mean nothing. Cheers."

How fans reacted to Bobrisky'spost

Read some reactions below:

@_omalichanwa:

"Cho cho cho 🤣😂So u can’t just move silently."

@salmyliciousbugatti:

"I don check my account…, bros Bob check ur conscience and ur pampas.🙄"

@arisanate:

"Always seeking validation."

@thevillagechef:

"Bob you make it difficult for us to defend and empathize with you."

@dee_toria:

"Lagos is motherless again."

@prima_donnar:

"All of you insulting him, he said you should check your balance o 😂 very rude Bob 😂."

@big_mikeoflos:

"But biz class tickets are easy to re-issue, why did she have to buy new ones."

@realsaint_003:

"Na that gender when you transition to suit you. Your mouth dey leak."

Bobrisky Jets Out of Nigeria

Meanwhile, crossdresser Bobrisky has dropped a new update about him leaving Nigeria shortly after he regained his freedom from the EFCC.

The embattled crossdresser shared a video of himself on board what looked like a plane while showing a screen that hinted at his destination.

Bobrisky's recent announcement as he leaves Nigeria has spurred comments as Nigerians shared diverse opinions.

