Bobrisky, in another post, after he announced his departure from Nigerian revealed the amount he has spent so far

The crossdresser, who disclosed he bought first-class tickets three times, bragged about financial capacity

Bobrisky's left Nigeria after he was arrested twice by two different government bodies while attempting to leave the country

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, has continued to post barely hours after he announced his departure from Nigeria.

Bobrisky, who shared a clip of himself onboard an aircraft in a post, revealed that he bought first-class tickets three times, totalling over N30 million.

"This girl bought first-class tickets three times; that’s over 30 million naira. Raise the bar for this girl," he wrote via his Instastory.

See screenshot of Bobrisky's Instastory post below:

Recall that the embattled crossdresser was arrested on the plane by EFCC operatives but was later released over the weekend.

Legit.ng also recalled reporting that Bobrisky was arrested by Nigerian Immigration at the Seme border while attempting to gain entry to the Benin Republic.

Reactions as Bobrisky brags

Read some of the comments below:

shes__precious__:

"Bob’s mouth is the weapon fashioned against him."

henrychika1:

"The drive to stay relevant outweighs the toll it takes, much like an Okada rider risking a one-way path just to earn a living."

efe2real:

"Bobrisky can never allow Idrisu to rest ooo."

ezeqwesiri:

"Plot Twist ; Bobrisky’s God father is more powerful than Don Corleone 💀 Abeg who be her Godfather?"

ejbaci:

"She don start again Always wanting to involve idris in her mess. If they want arrest naw, no be she dem go arrest but Idris."

some great:

"Na mumu dey put mouth for all this bobriskx matter, the more you look the less you see!!!."

iam_bmodel:

"One minute you will want to pity him, the next minute you will feel he deserve what he is getting."

Bobrisky taunts VDM over arrest

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Bobrisky reacted to news of VeryDarkMan's arrest.

Recall that VDM was arrested for unauthorised use of the Nigerian police uniform, which seemed to amuse Bobrisky, who went online to share his thoughts.

Bobrisky's comment, however, stirred mixed reactions, with some netizens dragging the crossdresser.

