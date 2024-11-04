A trending clip of Afrobeats singer Tiwatope Savage has stirred massive reactions on the internet

Tiwa was a guest on the Capital Extra podcast, and during the conversation, she mentioned how he used to get bullied in high school

The host asked her to send a message to her bullies, and what Tiwa said threw fans off-balance as they did not see it coming

Nigerians were sent into a state of hysteria following a recent video of Tiwa Savage making the rounds on social media.

Tiwa, who was in the news not long ago over raunchy pictures of her that were shared on social media, is back again, and this time, she has a message for her bullies.

Tiwa's message to her bullies sparks reactions online. Credit; @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

African Bad Girl, as she is fondly called, was invited to an interview on the podcast Capital Extra, where she spoke about her high school bullies.

Tiwa's message to her bullies

The show host then asked Tiwa to send a message to her bullies. Initially, she said that he loved them. Then she said there was no point trying to savage them as she is quite rich and popular now. The host could not hide his laughter, as he had expected Tiwa to say something else.

The Somebody's son crooner response swiftly circulated social media, with fans sharing their hot takes across the internet.

Watch clip here:

How fans reacted to Tiwa's podcast

Read some comments by social media users below:

@mr_rexanselm:

"I swear I didn’t hear anything."

@fadachi_official_:

"God bless you, Tiwa @ Rev Fr Martins. Remain strong and best wishes."

@level_d__:

"Beauty."

@jayykilo_:

"Queen Queen Queen."

@iamurmighty:

"She's successful❤️❤️❤️."

@tra_cy533:

"Queen."

Tiwa Savage spills fact about dating life

Meanwhile, Nigerian music crooner Tiwatope Savage, widely known as Tiwa Savage, left social media buzzing following a revelation she made on air.

While she was a guest on the Beat FM radio station, Tiwa shared that she gets fancies from women more than men.

The Kele Kele Love crooner's conversation with the show host threw netziens off balance, as many failed to believe their ears.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng