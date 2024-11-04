Eniola Badmus has wished her fans a happy new month in a special way on the social media app

In the pictures shared on X, she posed in a lawmaker's office and prayed that the new month would be good for all

Her post was met with series of reactions from her fans who shared their hot takes about the location of the picture

Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, has welcomed her fans to the new month in a unique way with some pictures.

The movie star, who loves taking photos and sharing them on social media, did that again, but this time around her fans dragged her mercilessly for it.

Eniola Badmus share new pictures. Photo credit@eniola_badmus

Source: Instagram

In the post, she was sitting on a lawmaker's seat and office, and she opened a laptop on the table.

Eniola Badmus prays for fans

In the caption of her post, she prayed that November will be a nice month for all, as she wished her fans a happy new month.

However, the post made by Gbogbo Bigs Girls did go down well with her followers, who reacted in the comments section and dragged her to filth.

Recall that Badmus loves showing off with her new office as Special Adviser to Tajudeen Abass. She attended a high level security meeting a few weeks ago and flaunted pictures taken from the event.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Badmus's post

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to the post made by the actress. Here are some of the comments below:

@Janda_Samuel:

"The only thing this one would probably use her office to do is to threaten and bully people."

@talk2ifyn:

"Some positions need to be scrapped out. Because what's this fooling now?"

@SarahKe21992491:

"Job description, please?"

@josay_maria:

"Imposter or Mafia boss trying to look clean by buying an office space."

@Adesanyajnr:

"See Opolo eyes."

@Sir_Adeeyy:

"SA to the speaker, House of Representatives. Una see say this country don cast."

@TgeeUmeh

"SA sitting in house of rep member chair no long talk baba Don drop your undergarment taya with your smelling pu I guess."

@samwellsg:

"Pufff puff, I'm sure the laptop is not even on."

@teejayviruz:

"Zero milestones, zero achievements, zero progress, nothing. Just vibes and photos. This administration bastardized the use of SA. Sa this, SA that, SA isonu."

Eniola Badmus cautions fan

Legit.ng had reported that a lady on TikTok had posted the video of her encounter with the actress while she visited a mall.

In the clip, she saw the actress and wanted to video her, but Badmus refused and warned her against it.

The lady begged her and continued recording, while Badmus covered her face and walked toward the elevator.

