BBNaija star Leo DaSilva has thrown shade at Nigerian Christians who describe their pastors as fathers

In a post shared on his official X page, Leo expressed his displeasure with the act and called it a red flag

Leo’s post went viral and sparked a series of reactions from Nigerians, particularly from Christians

Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Legit.ng. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here!

BBNaija star Leo DaSilva recently took to social media to criticise Christians who call their pastors ‘father’ or ‘daddy’.

Taking to his official X page, the reality show star and businessman shared a post explaining his feelings about people who describe their pastors that way.

According to Leo, he considers it a red flag when a person calls their pastor ‘daddy’, ‘my spiritual father’, or ‘father in the Lord’.

Netizens react as BBNaija's Leo tackles Christians who call pastors 'daddy'. Photos: @sirleobdasilva

Source: Instagram

See his tweet below:

Reactions as Leo shades Christians who call pastors daddy

Leo’s tweet soon made the rounds on social media, and it sparked an online debate among Christians. Several of them slammed the BBNaija star for being against calling pastors daddy. A few others, however, agreed with him.

Read some of their comments below:

Ajeh_artz:

“god of men......👏.”

softmiraclediva:

“But you can call your traditional ruler. His royal highness but when i call Papa Jerry Eze my father it is problem. Stop it Leo.”

fearlessheartbae:

“But how is that ur business?”

Gtwest_:

“Your life na red flag 🚩.”

Jessica_james3125:

“You forgot to add "my papa" 😂 omo nah red banner oo.”

luchi_creatives:

“My spiritual father… Apostle Femi Lazarus.”

symphony.research.hub:

“Wetin we go con call them? My gee?”

Jas5sh_:

“It is not your business braaaav. However people choose to acknowledge their spiritual leaders. Mind your business.”

iamdx2:

“A very big red flag , God should be your daddy not a man who is reading from the Bible to teach u what is written in the Bible.”

Iam_lio_7:

“When you talk to people or see what people say online that's when you'd realize that your parents raised you really well.. imagine a lady saying " it's not a red flag, it's part of giving honor to a man of God" like wth bruh.”

arianakiddies:

“I will refer to them anyway I like,I’m not your family member so you can’t tell me what to do.”

BBNaija's Leo warns the government

Legit.ng earlier reported that Leo had stirred reactions on social media following a revelation on Nedu’s podcast.

The ex-BBNaija housemate disclosed that a lot of Ajah residents have their properties on government-owned lands.

According to him, if the government decides to do the right thing and allocate lands to the rightful owners, many people will become homeless.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng