Singer Spyro has taken to social media to celebrate fashion designer Veekee James for being a good friend

The music star recounted how the fashion industry mogul sent him millions of naira after he joked about needing money

Spyro’s post about Veekee James being a reliable friend spurred a series of reactions from social media users

Nigerian singer Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, aka Spyro, has taken to social media to celebrate his friendship with fashion designer Veekee James Atere.

Just recently, the Who’s Your Guy crooner took to his official Instagram page to share a post recounting how Veekee James sent him millions of naira when he claimed to need help.

According to Spyro, he called Veekee James, told her that his main bank account was blocked, and teased her about sending him several millions.

Fans react as Veekee James sends millions to Spyro. Photos: @spyro_official, @veekee_james

To his surprise, the fashion boss responded by asking for his bank details for her to send him some money, which she immediately did.

Spyro was so moved by the gesture that he broke down in tears. According to him, nobody has ever given him money since he became a celebrity.

See his post below:

Reactions as Spyro shares how Veekee James sent him money

Spyro’s emotional story of how Veekee James sent him millions of naira after he claimed to be stranded raised comments from netizens. Read what they had to say below:

Prudent_gabriel:

“Mrs Atere of life 😍.”

Nelly.unique_:

“Awwww when everybody speaks good of you you’re definitely a gem ❤️ Veekee is such a nice person may God continue to increase her coat bless her.”

Nessa_hairplace:

“God bless you mrs Atere of the most high 😍.”

Idara328:

“God bless her. She will never lack 🙏.”

marnasib:

“You will not appreciate this story, until you genuinely in this situation and no matter how huge, a friend is will to come through. Strive to be that dependable friend.❤️”

scar_majo:

“I like how it ended with I love you with the love of Christ 😂😂.”

gonberichforeva_:

“You return am or not?”

khemmzy_missy:

“God of padi remember me ooo🙏.”

The_poshlady:

“Vee Kee na nice lady but Nigerians are always attacking her cos she loves her hubby & does lots of PDA.”

Uceloquent:

“Rich give rich.”

kiraadaves:

“Okay since it was a joke, have you returned it?😏”

mercypruitty:

“Another man's wife ..."I love you everyday day"...can't you use appreciate it something else? Una no just dey get boundary.”

Boh_lade:

“My friends will not see this now o 😂.”

Theresa.adisa:

“Dis one and nonsense story Everytime. Mtcheeew!”

Princ.ess441:

“Padi with person wife.”

kayduch:

“Obviously Veekee has a great heart, people only drag her for nothing.”

Ms_bima:

“What's all this money prank sef, person no go no when una con serious.”

Portable says Spyro wants a collabo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that controversial singer, Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, aka Portable, revealed that Spyro had sent an email requesting a collaboration with him.

Recall that Portable had called out Spyro and blasted him for rejecting a collaboration request from him. He bragged about the people, who had featured him and questioned Spyro's talents.

Almost a year after the call-out, Spyro had a change of heart and emailed Portable with a chorus in it. In the video made by the Zeh Nation boss, he praised Spyro for his talent and how good his chorus was.

