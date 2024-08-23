Over the years, a couple of highly revered Nigerian pastors have found themselves in not-so-nice situations either intentionally or unintentially

Because it is expected that they lead by example and stick to their spiritual preaching and guidance, these issues attract tons of attention when they ensue

Considering their large following and daring influences, their actions get brutally condemned by the majority

From time immemorial, Nigerian spiritual leaders have been found wanting in certain areas of life and at the forefront of condemnation. Many situations have found their way to social media, causing widespread debate and scrutiny.

These scandals range from adult to assault to theft, deceit and many more. However, the weight of their shortcoming comes crashing heavily on them due to their societal positions.

This week's article, Legit.ng sheds light on some Nigerian pastors involved in online controversies.

Tobi Adegboyega, and others who have been caught in controversies. Credit: @pastortobiadegboyega, @realprophetodumeje

Source: Instagram

1. Odumeje's deliverance session

The pastor of the Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry, Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, known as Odumeje, is a well-known Nigerian cleric whose deliverance sessions have now been used as voiceovers on social m media.

Odumeje, who recently released a song with Nigerian music star Flavour, fell under this category after he was seen lying down on one of his Church members during a deliverance session.

The clip sparked an online controversy, with many assuming that there was more than meets the eye.

2. Prophet Jeremiah's miracle water broke the net

Prophet Jeremiah, the founder of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministries, Warri Delta State, poked social media users when he began selling his 'miracle' healing products. Jeremiah Claine, who produces it, has healed many people, but social media activist Martins Otse Vincent, aka VeryDarkMan, did buy it.

He took his case before NAFDAC and instead asked that all the products be registered under the institution. This resulted in Fufeyin filing an N1bn lawsuit against VDM, which was later withdrawn, citing claims God asked him to.

3. Biodun Fatoyinbo was accused of assault

Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) has faced multiple allegations of sexual misconduct. The most prominent case involved Busola Dakolo, wife of Nigerian musician Timi Dakolo.

Busola recounted, on multiple occasions, that Fatoyinbo had non-consensual intercourse with her when she was a teenager.

Although Biodun had denied the allegations, they led to extensive protests against him after several other women came forward with their allegations against him.

4. Tobi Adegboyega allegedly mismanaged funds

Pastor Tobi Adegboyega, the founder of Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church, was involved in several scandals. He was accused of financial mismanagement and exploitation of church members.

The UK government shut down his church after discovering that it failed to account for £ 1.87 million of outgoings and operated without transparency.

Recently, a footballer, Olanrewaju, accused the UK pastor of sleeping with his wife.

5. Apostle Suleman got tangled in fornication

Apostle Suleman, founder of Omega Fire Ministries International, has been accused of several allegations.

In 2017, Stephanie Otobo, a Canadian-based Nigerian singer, made public allegations against Apostle Suleman, claiming they had a personal relationship and accusing him of threatening and attempting to harm her. Apostle Suleman denied any involvement with her.

In 2023, Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar came forward with similar claims, stating she had a six-year relationship with Apostle Suleman and became pregnant three times. She also expressed concerns for her safety.

6. Bishop Francis Wale Oke

The General Overseer of Sword of the Spirit Ministries addressed his congregation, acknowledging a personal struggle with infidelity. He openly shared that he had been involved in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member, specifically his secretary.

Additionally, there were allegations that this relationship led to multiple terminations of pregnancy.

8. Pastor Feyi Daniels went to jail

The founder of iReign Christian Ministry has faced public scrutiny for his prophetic declarations, some of which have not come to pass. In 2024, he was convicted and sentenced to prison for criminal offences involving a church member and an assistant pastor.

