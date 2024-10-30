BBNaija star Dorathy has reacted on social media following the comments about her walk on the runway

Dorathy, alongside other celebrities, catwalk on the runway at Lagos Fashion Week and was exposed to criticism

The BBNaija star’s lighthearted reaction to the online bashing raised even more funny comments

BBNaija star Dorathy Bachor caused a stir on social media after she walked the runway at the recently held Lagos Fashion Week show.

The reality show star walked for a Nigerian fashion brand, Hertunba, but some netizens had negative things to say after the video went viral.

Just recently, Dorathy took to her official X page to speak on the negativity she faced for being on the runway.

Fans react as BBNaija's Dorathy replies critics after walking runway at Lagos Fashion Week.

The BBNaija star shared a tweet in which she asked people to link her up with agencies hiring bouncers. This drew the curiosity of netizens, who asked her what she needed it for.

According to Dorathy, people had told her to consider a career in becoming a bouncer due to her viral catwalk video.

See her tweets below:

Reactions as Dorathy addresses critics

Dorathy’s reaction to getting trolled for her runway walk at Lagos Fashion Week amused several netizens. Read some of their comments below:

She_kinah_glory:

“I like her humor 😂”

Noizy__entertainment:

“Dora get bad mouth 😂.”

Deartife_:

“When they’d not do the right thing , there are models everywhere that can walk the run way but you no go go there side 😹.”

zonnergy_limited:

“Love her sense of humour. If you take some comments to heart, you can have hypertension 😂.”

thebrazencollections:

“She walked well. People just like being unnecessarily mean. Jobless lot.”

Iamonyinyechi7:

“No be small thing o😂.”

iamgoldenjenny:

“Omo she took the last comment too serious😂😂😂😂 with her full chest.”

Preshroyce_:

“😂 which one be bouncer again now..yall have weaponized hands/mouth o.”

_cici_nitaa:

“For her body size she tried actually.”

roz_p1472:

“Soon people like Cubana Cp will walk the run way. I’m waiting for it 😂😂😂😂.”

Aniberry22:

“We have lots of young girls who are into this but no, they wanted celebrity factor . What is she and others doing on runway if I may ask?”

Blackbirdfragrance:

“I don’t know why they hire influencers to model when there are professional models thou.”

Chris_ty3895:

“Thought she always wears confidence on a daily👀why is she pained??? Aunty runaway is not for everybody REST.”

Dorathy trends over swimsuit photos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that BBNaija star Dorathy was in the news after her photos drew the attention of netizens.

The reality show star, who had maintained her drama-free status for a while, appeared to step on some toes after she bared more skin than usual in a series of swimsuit photos.

On her official Instagram page, Dorathy rocked a pink one-piece swimsuit while doing sultry poses on a white background.

