Blessing Alims graduated with a degree, and the way she celebrated inspired a lot of social media users.

Blessing's brother, Tom Alims, made a post on his Facebook account to congratulate his sister, who was the Student Union president at the University of Calabar.

But what caught the attention of social media users was the inscriptions on Blessing's cloth.

According to the inscription, she wrote JAMB four times and also wrote WAEC four times.

The inscription reads:

"4 WAEC, 4 JAMB. 2020 got admitted. 2024, made history as the first female SUG president at UNICAL since 1975. Let my story inspire you."

While celebrating his sister, Tom said:

"How would we have known that God was preparing her for something great after all the challenges? 4 WAEC. 4 JAMB. Finally got admitted. Went on to Break a Record in the History of UNICAL. Today, she signs out of the University of Calabar. Congratulations, Blessing Alims. Our family is proud of you. We're very proud of you. The world is yours to take. Go. Do. More. Exploits."

Netizens congratulate UNICAL graduate

Annabel Egbenta said:

"Congratulations my love, this is just the beginning of your journey! I'm so proud of you for completing your degree in Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution. Your hard work and dedication have truly paid off. Wishing you all the best in your future endeavours!"

Attah Ochinke said:

"Congratulations. It's just a stepping stone. Certainly, you left your mark on the walls of Malabo."

Amarachi Nelly Bright Chukwu said:

"Indeed, God can not be mocked. congratulations."

Gabriel O Navas said:

"Congratulations to you my capacity step aside SUG."

Sier Fred said:

"Congratulations presido your husband no come sign you out?"

Akoli Simon Odey said:

"Congratulations my dear sister. More wins ahead."

Richard Unimke said:

"Congratulations! Wishing you BETTER days ahead."

Ushie Joseph said:

"Congratulations to you dearly beloved more grace."

Cynthia Maduekwe said:

"Truly, Greatness takes time and faith. Congratulations. Wishing her all the best!"

Chris Ikposhi Jr. said:

"Congratulations to my sister, Blessing Alims on your graduation keep doing Exploits."

Agabi Elijah Eneji said:

"We are proud of you! Congratulations!!"

