Singer has given his two cents to upcoming artistes in the Nigerian music industry about their career

He said that record labels failed him, and he had to take responsibility for his growth by taking loans from banks and people

Spyro also noted that labels will not guarantee the success of any artiste, no matter how big the recording company was

Nigerian singer, Oluwadipe Oluwasanmi David, professionally known as Spyro, has dished out advice to upcoming artiste on how to handle their career.

According to him, no record label will guarantee the success of any music act, even if the company is one of the best and biggest. He noted that they will only aid whatever talent they have.

Stating further, he said that record labels have failed him as he had to borrow money to fund his project himself.

Spyro advices upcoming singers. Photo credit @spyro_official

Source: Instagram

Also stating, the Fine Girl crooner mentioned that he had to build his own label from level zero.

Spyro says rising is possible

The music act, who shoot his shot at reality star, Nengi explained that it was possible for upcoming artist to rise. He added that they shouldn't have a failure mentality.

Spyro, who is a twin advised singers not to wait for all the good things to fall on their laps.

See the post here:

Reactions trail Spyro's letter to upcoming singer

Legit.ng compiled some comments from his fans about his post. Here are some of them below:

@iamflexyp:

"God bless u."

@goody_uc:

"Truth God will make me a star girl

@pablo_pounds1971:

"I need one savior."

@pablo_pounds1971:

"You’re talking to me Spyro.. I get crazy talent but to stand for myself dey kill me I’m dying."

@i_am.temmy:

"Im a risk taker in the music industry, I’ll keep doing it for myself. God bless me."

@realwizfi:

"Man way done make am , go think say others day play."

@only_amazingadonis:

"He’s speaking truth. Stop waiting for people to sign you."

@r_millii:

"Its true man I believe you ."

@dannyvibes03:

"Much love."

@djsexykora:

"U most work hard in other to work smart ."

Source: Legit.ng