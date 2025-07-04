Singer Wizkid shared that he had a deep conversation with God, prayed for evil to leave his life

The Afrobeats star said in a cryptic post that he’s now seeing signs that God answered his prayers

The post, as usual, generated comments from fans who reacted to the singer’s sudden spiritual turn

Superstar singer Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has shocked fans with a rare and spiritual revelation that’s sparking both praise and curiosity across social media.

The Grammy-winning Afrobeats star took to his Instagram story to share what many described as a “deep and divine” moment.

According to Wizkid, he had a heartfelt conversation with God and asked Him to remove all evil from his life.

Wizkid shares that he had a deep conversation with God, prayed for evil to leave his life. Photos: @wizkidayo/IG.

In his words:

“Told God [to] take everything evil out of my life, and I’ve been seeing signs! Work with God!”

The post, though brief, immediately caught the attention of his millions of followers, many of whom are used to seeing the Essence hitmaker portray a more private, sometimes edgy image.

See the post of Wizkid here:

Fans react to Wizkid’s divine confession

As usual, the internet had plenty to say. While some fans praised him for turning to faith, others were stunned by the sudden shift from the singer’s usual persona.

@BigWizUpdates wrote:

“When a man starts talking to God and seeing signs, just know something real is happening.”

@DebbieSauce_ said:

“Wizkid talking about God and evil leaving his life? This is not the Wiz we used to know.”

@TochiVibes commented:

“You can tell Wizkid is evolving spiritually. I love this growth. Keep shining Starboy!”

@MideBlaq added:

“Omo! If Wizkid dey see signs from God, make we all sit up o. Holy Spirit is working overtime.”

@QueenKamsi tweeted:

“Wizkid said ‘Work with God’ and I’m taking it seriously. Big Wiz for pastor soon?”

@RealOdogwu23 reacted:

“Abi this shade na for someone wey fall out with am? Because e talk that ‘evil’ line with boldness.”

@JideofLagos said:

“Wizkid dey go spiritual and still dey throw shade. Na combo we never ready for.”

@SoftGirlShally added:

“This one wey Big Wiz dey see signs, hope e no mean say some friends don leave am behind.”

@DonFlexyVibes wrote:

“Lowkey, I feel like he’s subbing people in the industry wey no clean. Wiz get coded mouth.”

@TianaRules said:

“Is this a sign of retirement or just spiritual cleansing? Either way, I’m loving this version of Wiz.”

Wizkid says that he’s now seeing signs that God answered his prayers. Photos: @wizkidayo/IG.

