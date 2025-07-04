US President Donald Trump will host leaders from five African countries in Washington, D.C., for talks focused on trade and commercial partnerships

The meeting, according to the White House, reflects a major US policy shift under Trump

However, the White House did not offer any explanation why other prominent African countries were not selected

Washington, DC, US - US President Donald Trump is set to host leaders from five African countries next week in Washington, D.C.

This move, Legit.ng gathered, is tagged towards having discussions centred on trade and business partnerships.

As reported by BBC Pidgin, the White House official on Wednesday, July 3, said the meeting will take place on July 9 and will involve leaders from:

Gabon Guinea-Bissau Liberia Mauritania Senegal.

The visit will include lunch and discussions aimed at exploring “commercial opportunities” between the United States and the African continent.

Trump to discuss trade with African countries

Speaking on the purpose of the meeting, a White House official said,

“President Trump believes that African countries offer incredible commercial opportunities which benefit both the American people and our African partners.”

This approach reflects a shift in US policy under Trump, who previously reduced foreign aid to Africa in favour of trade-focused engagement, as reported by Reuters.

The administration has often stated that it wants to replace charity-based support with investment-led partnerships.

Trump to meet 5 African leaders July 9 - 11

Media outlets Africa Intelligence and Semafor reported that the gathering will span from July 9 to 11.

While the White House confirmed the lunch meeting on July 9, it is expected that side events and further talks may continue during the three-day summit.

Tinubu not on the guest list

Despite earlier speculation, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not among the African leaders invited to the event.

The White House did not provide reasons for the selection of participating countries, but it appears to focus on West and Central African nations.

New U.S. strategy in Africa

On Tuesday, June 2, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Washington is moving away from traditional aid models, saying the US will now prioritise countries that show both “the ability and willingness to help themselves.”

Troy Fitrel, a senior official in charge of African Affairs, added in May that American diplomats in Africa will now be assessed based on the commercial deals they help facilitate, marking a significant shift in US Africa relations.

South Africa says talks with Trump aim to salvage trade

