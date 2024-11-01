Radiogad has resumed dragging embattled crossdresser Bobrisky following his second arrest by the EFCC weeks after the Nigerian Immigration arrested him

The media personality in a video said Bobrisky was faced with challenges because he refused to pay him despite their agreement

Radiogad, who bragged about being a spiritual person, also claimed Amadioha, the god of lightning and thunder, was involved in Bobrisky's case

Embattled crossdresser, Idris Okuneye's arrest by the EFCC, has remained a heated topic on social media as Nigerian media personality Destiny Ezeyim, aka Radiogad, also shared his take.

Radiogad, who recently made headlines for asking VDM questions about his NGO, claimed Bobrisky was facing challenges because the crossdresser failed to reach his side of their agreement.

Radiogad shares how Bobrisky failed to pay him despite defending him online. Credit: radiogad/bobrisky222

The media personality, who called himself a spiritual being, claimed Bobrisky was supposed to pay him for defending him (Bobrisky) on social media.

He also blamed Bobrisky for appealing to Isaac Fayose not to snap pictures of him when they met before his arrest.

In a caption of the video, he shared on his social media timeline, Radiogad wrote in his caption,

"Bobrisky is facing these challeng£s because I’ve handed him over to Amadioha. Nobody eats my money and goes scot-fr££; I’m a deeply spiritual person."

Watch Radiogad's video below:

Netizens react to Radiogad's video

Legit.ng captured some of the comments read them below:

faithmichael2424:

"Bobrisky dey laugh VDM yesterday but k@rma come too early for him anyway they don bail VDM he is out."

iamdonblaqwifi:

"I Dey love you more as you dey support VDM na only Real real people Dey support Real talk."

mtskincare_spa:

"This radio man. At this point, make Idris do Live video to apologize to you."

kings_minaj:

"Because him come e no appreciate you, you con Dey cry up and down Dey shout say you Dey powerful no be your fault na na bob wey no keep him mouth one place, who sabi your papa."

Radiogad explains why he exposed Bobrisky

Radiogad gave reasons for exposing Bobrisky on social media.

According to the OAP, he hates to be taken advantage of.

He went on to say that Bobrisky only ever told him “thank you” for all the ways he supported him online without making any move to support him financially or to promote his content on his page.

