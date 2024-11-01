Operatives of the EFCC on Thursday night re-arrested Bobrisky, in Lagos and this sparked a fresh controversy and debate in the polity

The controversial crossdresser was apprehended as he attempted to board a flight to London on Thursday, October 31, 2024

However, a top source in the anti-graft agency disclosed that Bobrisky was re-arrested over the claims he made in the audio conversation with social critic Very Dark Man, released in October

Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Legit.ng. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here!

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) re-arrested controversial social media personality and crossdresser Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky, in Lagos.

EFCC speaks on Bobrisky’s alleged arrest. Photo credit: Bobrisky, EFCC

Source: Facebook

Why Bobrisky was re-arrested

According to sources, Bobrisky's arrest was due to his failure to honour several invitations by the commission following his allegations against the EFCC.

Recall that a voice note allegedly by Bobrisky claimed he paid N15 million to EFCC officials to drop his money laundering charges and also asserted that he was housed in a private apartment during his sentence

But a press briefing on Thursday, October 31, the Director of Public Affairs, Wilson Uwajaren, had hinted that Bobrisky could face a fresh charge from the commission if the allegations against the EFCC were false.

However, a top source in the commission said on Friday, November 1, that Bobrisky was picked up to prove his allegations against the EFCC, The Punch reported.

The source said:

“We have arrested him in Lagos today and will be flown to Abuja today. He accused us of bribery and corruption; we invited him severally, but he did not show up. He who alleges must be ready to prove. Those allegations are too weighty to allow slide.

“Also, remember that he has also refused to show up at the National Assembly on the matter. We are left with no other choice than to pick him up so that he can substantiate his claims. And that is what we have done.“

EFCC transfers Bobrisky to Abuja for interrogation

When contacted on Friday morning, the EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, confirmed Bobrisky’s arrest.

Bobrisky, according to an official of the commission, would be flown to Abuja today (Friday) and will face interrogation on alleged bribery and corruption in Abuja.

Bobrisky: VeryDarkMan told to delete posts about Falana

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that VeryDarkMan was ordered to take down social media posts and videos concerning Femi Falana and his son, Falz.

Justice M. O. Idowu of the Lagos state high court ruled that VeryDarkMan's publications were damaging to their reputations and public image.

This followed VeryDarkMan's voice recording that has gone viral, where Bobrisky alleged that he gave Femi Falana N10 million to secure a presidential pardon.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng