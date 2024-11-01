Nigerian media personality Radiogad has drawn the attention of people to VeryDarkMan’s NGO

In a video posted online, Radiogad questioned VDM on why he was no longer sharing the NGO’s account balance with the public

Radiogad’s questions raised a series of reactions from social media users, with some people agreeing with the media personality

Nigerian media personality Destiny Ezeyim, aka Radiogad, has asked online critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, some questions about his NGO.

Just recently, a video of Radiogad sharing his observations about how VDM no longer shared the NGO’s account balance with the public like he did at the start made the rounds.

According to Radiogad, he supported VDM when he was transparent about the NGO account but noticed that even though no projects have been executed yet, the online critic no longer shares how much is coming in and out of the account.

He said:

“VeryDarkMan I don't understand what is going on with your NGO anymore. When you started, you were updating us with your account balance, you were showing us how much was coming into the account and I was in support, I was proud of you. But lately, you no longer show us your account balance, what is going on? You promised to be transparent, you promised to show us how much is coming in and out of the account and so far so good, you haven't executed any projects.”

Radiogad reminded VDM that people were putting money into the account for him to start projects that would help the poor, just like he promised. He wondered if everything was alright on the dark man’s end because it seemed people had forgotten about the NGO and were discussing other trending topics.

According to Radiogad, the last time VDM shared what was in the account, it was over N200 million, and the people needed to know the current balance.

In his words:

“We were putting money into that account so you can use it to help the poor execute projects like you promised to do. But lately Ratel gang, make una try understand me, I don’t know what is going on. VDM is no longer showing us the account balance, he’s no longer showing how much is coming in and out of that account, so I say make I ask, is everything okay? Is everything alright? E come be like say we don forget the NGO matter, dey talk about this Honourable (Mascot Ikwechegh). Too many issues keep coming up and we’re forgetting the fact that an account number is out there where we are putting money for VDM to use that money and elevate the poor people in the country. The last time he showed us that account balance, it was over N200 million. How far? What is the current balance? VDM show us the account balance. How much don comot the account ? how much don enter the account? We need to know, we are holding you accountable. You promised us o, say the account go dey transparent, say you’re setting standards make other NGOs learn. Please continue to the transparent, you need to show us the latest, what’s going on with that account? We need to know.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Radiogad questions VDM about NGO account

Radiogad’s query to VDM about the NGO account was met with mixed feelings. Read what some netizens had to say about it below:

Oma_chukwuu:

“This guy deserves a plate of pepper soup from his ex😂😂😂.”

eniola___sarah:

“Even though I’m not a fan of VDM, Oga Wetin concern you? Comot your eyes fir there ole. You Dey behave like person wey dey ovulate.”

cecilia__remi:

“You’ve made countless videos about VDM yet he hasn’t replied you once, you no go rest?”

tobi_crusher_fumigation:

“HOW MUCH DID YOU DONATE⁉️”

Mcmakopolo1:

“E get some people wey if u ever make friends with, ur safety is not sure cos they might sell u out when it benefits them . Some men suppose Dey see period i swear.”

princess_starrrrrrrrrr:

“What’s your business with his NGO??? No be Bobrisky promise you money. Olodo.”

Sugardestiny_official:

“Oga open your own NGO and see if you go see shishi😂😂 mind your business Oga.”

Ayomi___x:

“When the investigator is being investigated 😂.”

Iamkingdinero1:

“Wetin money go cause 😂.”

Riyadjnr_08:

“Make one girl serve this guy pepper soup I go pay.”

Don_lete:

“Checking the checker. 🔥”

Clara_oluchee:

“😂😂una plenty wey mumu , so what yall thought ??? 100% accountability???? Yall made a man 200m+ richer !!!!!! Not forced you gave willingly therefore no case !!”

Mamauka__:

“Until you realise that everyone is just looking for money to live a better lifestyle you will never stop expecting things from people. Las las everybody dey look for money in any way possible.”

Dr_humorist:

“😂😂😂 but his saying the truth , he has no bad intentions…it’s up to a week now no info about NGO.”

Timo_sterling:

“VDM d wise man, collecting donations from his mumu fans.”

Radiogad explains why he exposed Bobrisky

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Radiogad gave reasons for exposing Bobrisky on social media.

According to the OAP, he hates to be taken advantage of. He went on to say that Bobrisky only ever told him “thank you” for all the ways he supported him online without making any move to support him financially or to promote his content on his page.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

