Actress Ekene Umenwa had gotten her fans talking as she took her child to meet with Mother Mary statue

She stated that it has always been her desire and the shift in her flight time did not deter her from achieving her wish

The movie star also thanked her Catholic church priest for his support, however, some netizens said what she did was idol worship

Nollywood actress Ekene Umenwa has dedicated her child to Mother Mary before she took her baby to her father's house.

Ekene Umenwa takes her child to Mother Mary. Image credit: ekene_umenwa

Source: Instagram

She stated that she had some challenges with the flight time but it did not stop her from visiting the Catholic church to show her child to Mother Mary.

In a video, she and her husband Ifeanyi Alex, aka Kleanson, went to meet the Mother Mary with a Catholic priest whom she thanked for his support.

As they got to the Mother Mary statue, the movie star smiled at it and waved. She also stared at her child whom her husband held.

Some social media users commended her for her action while others stated that she was practicing idol worship and should desist from it.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Ekene Umenwa's visit to Mary

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Ekene Umenwa's video to Mother Mary statue below:

@vivajane5:

"Ekene, your trust in God will never fail you, you will not call upon the name of God and end up in shame."

@jennibraids:

"✝ Exodus 20:4. "You shall not make for yourselves an idol, nor any image of anything that is in the heavens above, or that is in the earth beneath, or that is in the water under the earth:"

@chardonnay_forever1:

"This is idol worshipping. The only person to be fully inclined to is Jesus."

@beckafishyh:

"Is this not idol worshipping?"

@kevinuvo:

"This means the whole world to me. Glory to Jesus. Honor to Mary."

@merritmercillina:

"This is idol worshipping. Go read your bible well."

@zestra_blends:

"I love this intentionality. Well done Ekene."

Ekene Umenwa berated over Mother Mary outfit

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ekene Umenwa was been criticised over her viral maternity photoshoot where she emulated the portrait of Holy Mary.

Delta State Governor's assistant Ossai Ovie Success called on the actress to beg for forgiveness as he described her actions as disrespectful to the Catholic Church.

His post, which had since gone viral, had triggered a hot debate on social media as netizens took sides.

