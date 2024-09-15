Ekene Umenwa has shared photos, including a video of her welcoming her first child in the US

The Nollywood actress also applauded mothers for the efforts they put in during pregnancy and child delivery with a maternity picture that went viral

Ekene Umenwa's post comes a few days after she announced the birth of her first child

Popular actress Ekene Umenwa has given her fans and colleagues a glimpse of her first child's delivery in the US.

The actress, who announced the birth of her child with a 'Holy Mary' maternity picture, recently revealed she gave birth in the United States as she shared adorable hospital photos of her baby.

Umenwa also lauded her mother and other women, stating that giving birth wasn’t an easy experience.

She wrote:

"I can only say this to every mum out there including my mother UNA TOO MUCH JEHOVAH wetin my eye see na only Jesus and mother Mary fit explain am give una because if not for them chimoooooooo mothers are something else wow to every mother out there chop kiss muahhhh."

See her post, including a video of her at the hospital, below:

Meanwhile, Ekene Umenwa was berated for emulating 'Holy Mary' with maternity photos.

Celebs, fans congratulate Ekene Umenwa

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

chachaekefaani:

"Mom Gang is the best gang."

destinyetikoofficial:

"This is so beautiful sis congratulations once again."

nelo.b_official:

"Congratulations sis welcome to the best hood ever (motherhood) God is forever faithful."

sabanisuhuyi:

"OMG congratulations aunty I now have a kid brother or sis."

umenwadozie:

"It is the Lords doing congratulations my lovely daughter."

iykedongee:

"Wow finally my crush has delivered God may your name be praised.

philldellayve:

"Congratulations sis, I am soooooo happy for you sis."'

big_lambo5:

"Big congrats my favorite actress....latest mummy I'm town."

Umenwa Ekene recounts fasting for days

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Umenwa Ekene shared how she selected her bridesmaid.

The actress revealed she fasted and prayed for nine days before choosing her colleague Chinenye Nnebe as her bridesmaid.

Umenwa also gushed about Chinenye and her good deeds during the memorable event.

