Singer Tems has shared an experience she had while she was driving in Nigeria and what almost happened to her

While granting an interview with Big Boy TV, she was asked if she was very famous and could go anywhere

She shared her encounter with area boys and the decision she made after that unpalatable experience

Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi, better known as Tems, has granted an interview with Big Boy TV where she shared her encounter with area boys in Nigeria.

The Grammy Award winner was asked if she was famous in Nigeria and if she could just go anywhere she wants.

Responding to the question, she noted that she was very famous and used to drive herself before, but that changed after she was almost robbed in December last year.

Tems makes decision

While on the show with Big Boy TV, the music star, who celebrated Grammy nominees last year, stated that she can no longer drive in Nigeria without an escort before her and behind her.

According to the 'Free Mind' crooner, area boys can identify her, and she does not want the experience of last year to repeat itself again.

How fans reacted to Tems' interview

Reactions have trailed the interview granted by Tems. Here are some of the comments below:

Tems shares her reaction after Beyoncé's email

Legit.ng had reported that the singer had gushed over her relationship with American singer Beyoncé and shared how she truly feels.

The Nigerian singer had hung out with Beyoncé for the pre-Grammy event and their video went viral.

While granting an interview, she noted that she has not slept since she got an email from Beyoncé, as she anticipated a working relationship with her.

