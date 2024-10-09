Wizkid may have dropped Essence four years ago, but his fans are still streaming the addictive tune on platforms

The Afrobeat music star released the song off his Made in Lagos album, which had several guest features

There's been new information about the song on YouTube, as fans are in awe of the large numbers recorded

It has just been reported that Wizkid, real name Ayodeji Balogun's collaborative track with Tems, Essence, has raked in some amazing numbers on YouTube.

According to reports, Essence has hit 100 million streams on YouTube audio, while the visual is almost 200 million.

Recall that the record-breaking song Essence was certified by music executives, both local and international, as the official summer jam back when it was released and even a year after that.

Wizkid's 2020 hit with Tems, Essence hits 200M audio streams on Youtube. Credit: @boomplay, @wizkidayo

Also, in 2021, Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid’s smash hit Essence, was not nominated in the Record of the Year category as Grammy rolled out the list of the 2022 nominees.

See videos below:

Essence audio below:

Legit.ng previously reported that Nicki Minaj shared that the viral hit song deserved to be Grammy’s Song of the Year.

Fans celebrate Wizzy

See how some social media users are reacting to Wizkid's song's new feat:

@diamond_khalid_:

"Haters are Quiet😂."

@ify._badie:

"If God no create mumu, how Davido wan take get fans😂😂."

@black_wayne101:

"Biggest musician 🦅 but some people go start to Dey compare one influencer with am now,"

@only1sodiq_:

"my 🐐….frogido can’t relate."

@active_donatello:

"First time I’m seeing a YouTube audio getting 100m streams🔥."

@lord__tinny:

"Not your regular."

@fabulous_richy007:

"This song has two audio on YouTube and both are 100m stream. The only African artist that has two audio for a single song on YouTube. 👑🦅❤️"

@ayo_of_fc:

"Thank you for your hard work, we promise more in the next MORAYO album 🙏❤️🦅."

Wizkid’s Essence breaks record

Meanwhile, Wizkid scored another major accomplishment outside the shores of Africa, and fans were super excited on his behalf.

The singer's song, Essence featuring Tems, off album Made in Lagos, topped a U.S. radio chart, making it the first Nigerian song to do so.

His third baby mama and manager, Jada Pollock, shared the great news with fans on Instagram.

Source: Legit.ng