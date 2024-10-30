Who knew that Oscar-nominated singer Temilade Opyeni, widely known as Tems, was a fan of US rapper Lil Wayne

The singer was recently a guest on the Cruz show, where she spoke about her amazing journey as an artists

However, her comment about US rapper Lil Wayne got both the hosts and the audience wowed as it would never have expected it

Nigerian singer Tems was recently interviewed by the Cruz show. She gave insight into her journey as an artist, her "pinch me" moments, her stage performance, and all the nice things about the profession.

Sparking about her love for hip-hop, the music star shared that it began at a young age when her older brother introduced her to rap.

Tems further shared that she has yet to meet Lil Wayne, but she's eager to meet the New Orleans rapper, and she hopes it happens soon.

She said:

"My brother is the one that introduced me to rap because he used to listen to a lot of rap music. That's how I got the influences," she said.

The multi-award-winning singer also mentioned rapper 50 Cent as one of her favourite rappers. Tems has collaborated with several rappers, including Future, on the Grammy-winning single 'Wait For U' featuring Drake, who also recruited her for 'Fountain' off his album 'Certified Lover Boy'.

