Nigerian fast-rising singer Tems surprised her fans during her debut appearance at Coachella 2024

The soul artist, during her stage performance, brought Wzkid and Justin Bieber as they joined to sing their viral 2022 hit song

Videos from the grand event captured by the Afrobeats superstar's manager, Jada P, has spurred some interesting reactions online

Nigerian fast–rising singer Temilade Openiyi, best known as Tems, thrilled her audience during her debut performance at Coachella 2024 on Sunday night (April 14).

The event was held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, US saw when Tems recruited one of America's biggest pop artists, Justin Bieber, and Nigeria's international star, Wizkid, for one of her pivotal moments.

Tems brings Justin Bieber and Wizkid on stage at Coachella 2024. Credit: @ewizkidsource, @temsszn, @justinbeiber

Source: Instagram

Tems initially eased her fans before the performance by writing:

"Coachella! I’m too exciteddd I have a surprise tonight," on X.

In a snippet shared by Wizkid's talent manager, Jada P, the Nigerian diva spurred a frenzy in the crowd when Bieber and Wizkid joined her on stage for a rendition of their hit song 'Essence.'

Originally released in 2020, featuring international Afrobeats sensation Wizkid and US star Bieber, 'Essence' eventually gained traction, reaching the Billboard charts nine months later.

Tems reached a historic milestone in September 2021 when 'Essence' topped Billboard's R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay, making history. The song also made its way onto the Billboard Hot 100, which peaked at No. 9, making it the first Afrobeats song to reach that level.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to video of Tems and Bieber on stage

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

byn_03d:

"While some dey beg on their knees, my popsy dey Coachella."

wizkidtribe:

"She called BIG WIZ Legend!"

i_am_fontana:

"This song hit pass Davido all music career I came I peace."

bwoy_giddie:

"See as Tems Dey look big Wiz while going out, like say she no want make he leave this stage again."

esther_ojo55:

"Justin Bieber dun turn John Cena? Because I can't see him."

hortey_naira:

"Make Davido dey play ooo."

nastarsmile:

"Wizkid dey stage dey perform the other one dey woman house dey mumu."

