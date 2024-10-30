Actor Tobi Bakre has shared a hilarious scenario that happened between his son and a man with a bulging stomach

His two-year-old son Malik noticed how the man's stomach was, and he pointed it out to his father

Tobi did not expect the reaction from his son, and he shared how his role in movies should not be compared to what he can do in real life

Nollywood actor Tobi Bakre had his fans laughing after he shared how his two-year-old son Malik reacted when he saw a man with a bulging stomach.

According to the movie star, the man passed them, and his son raised his voice to inform him of the size of the man's stomach.

Tobi said his son must have thought that he was a fighter in real life as he portrayed in his movies. However, the 30-year-old film star said his son should not expect such action from him.

Tobi has played some movie roles where he had to engage in physical combat. Some of the movies are Brotherhood and Gangs of Lagos, where he featured as the lead character.

See Tobi Bakre's tweet below:

Reactions to Tobi Bakre's son's behaviour

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Tobi Bakre's tweet on his son below:

@cyrusnahni:

"Lmao, I wonder what goes on in the head of kids who watch their dads in movies beating everybody."

@Its_Yhettyqueen:

"Malik don’t answer o! Daddy can fight!"

@KHOSSIE95_:

"He think say you be real life super hero."

@the_ADIIL:

"So you no fit demonstrate those your Mike Tyson type fist for real life."

@only1akanmu:

"Don't worry you'll run if you can't fight."

@olaolu10

"Malik think say him papa na superhero."

