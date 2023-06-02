Nigerian fast-rising actor Tobi Bakre marked his birthday on June 1, 2023, and his beloved wife Anu celebrated him

Anu, filled with gratitude and the savoury of marital bliss, noted how her husband has been a fantastic dad and lover to her and their son

The doting mother of one shared some cosy romantic videos of both of them as she prayed for God’s love and strength in their enviable union

Anu Bakre, the wife of fast-rising Nigerian movie star Tobi Bakre was full of joy as her man added a new year to his age on June 1, 2023.

The wife of the reality TV star took to social media to share how fortunate she was to marry such a trailblazer who has been an excellent partner to her.

Tobi Bakre’s wife Anu celebrates his birthday Credit: @anu.bakre

Source: Instagram

The mother of one, in her lovestruck epistle, noted that Tobi was the sweetest man she had ever encountered in her lifetime.

Anu also praised him for his unrelenting fatherly duties to their son and prayed for God’s wisdom and favour in all his endeavours.

See her post below:

Social media users react to Anu Bakre’s post

minajbodysecrets:

"Sweetest video that just made my day Oya comman pack all the money in moi purse."

magnificent_mag:

"Aww, You sabi this love thing❤️. Happy Birthday to Baba Malik."

ebieray_hub:

"Your prayer focus for him shows how thoughtful a person you are Wisdom, Knowledge and understanding to live his life deep prayer happy birthday Malik's Dad, God bless you."

lucialeoso:

"Anu ur such a lucky girl to have Tobi as ur hubby… we watched him earnestly during his big brother season and all I could see was loyalty and caring… You hit the big jackpot with him and keep making him happy and fulfilled… you go girl you blessed child ."

