The newly released Nigerian movie, Gangs of Lagos, has drawn criticism from a traditional chief in Lagos over the portrayal of Eyo masquerede.

In a video making the rounds, Chief Adebola Dosunmu, the Akinsiku of Lagos, complained about the Eyo masquerade being commonised. According to him, there is a process to it.

The traditional chief added that a person cannot just decide to portray Eyo because they are Lagosian. He added that the masquerade is not meant for movies or parties and Eyo is only staged for the deceased kings or chiefs or for people who have done so well for Lagos.

Fans react as Chief Adebola Dosunmu condemns portrayal of Eyo masquerade in Gangs of Lagos movie. Photos: @jadeosiberu, @akinsikuoflagos_olori_eyo

Not stopping there, Chief Dosunmu added that it is a taboo for anybody to just decide to bring out Eyo and it has repercussions.

Also in the video, the Akinsiku of Lagos made it clear that Lagosians are displeased with the Gang of Lagos movie and they are not going to take it.

In his words:

“Lagosians are not happy with that movie, and we're not going to take it and it’s unacceptable for our tradition and for our heritage.”

The Lagos chief also explained that there are three types of Eyo, the Osan, Oru and Gbogbogbo. He added that Eyo Gbogbogbo is the general one and it takes about three months of preparation.

Chief Dosunmu explained that anybody cannot just don the Eyo outfit and claim they are carrying out the festival because it is a taboo and it has consequences.

He said:

“Eyo Gbogbogbo means the general one, at least that will take us like three months for the preparation. So somebody will just go and bring the fila (hat) and put everything on and say they’re doing Eyo, no, it’s a taboo. It might not be today, it might not be tomorrow, if anything happens, you carry your cross.”

See the full video below:

Netizens react as traditional chief condemns portrayal of Eyo masquerade in Gangs of Lagos movie

Read what some netizens had to say about Chief Dosunmu’s reaction to the portrayal of Eyo in Gangs of Lagos.

Kafayat_jejeniwaojueko:

“Thank you sir,our culture and heritage need to be protected, have watched the movie and I felt so sad on the part of the Eyo…”

thrift_by_asmara:

“I expected dis,but trust me d movie mad gan ni.”

ennyzlovesangel:

“I was expecting this.”

olori.temitope.adeoye:

“I have not seen the film but I was told Eyo was not well represented knowing that eyo is a peaceful deity‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️.”

rosavera101:

“Kudos to our yoruba traditional leaders, not everything should be in the movie #period .”

abebi_olorire:

“I was just discussing this some days ago…This should be a continuous learning platform sir. I am glad to see this…. Our tradition should not be taken with levity.. knowledge is key .”

hennytanmi:

“Thank you for stating this again and again. Most of us, the indigenous people know this but those that are not grounded with our culture and customs don't know it and repercussions.”

sireboyo:

“The Oracle has spoken .”

waveyball_00:

“I said it!! Gangs of Lagos cast make una come hear!! Don’t tarnish our heritage.”

