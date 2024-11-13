Veteran Nigerian actor Pete Edochie has opened up about his opinion on his last child, Yul Edochie's second marriage

The actor was interviewed by social media personality Blessing CEO and her crew during an episode of Moments with Blessing

His revelation evoked reactions from social media users who have been waiting to hear from him

Blessing CEO had the honour of interviewing veteran Nigerian actor Pete Edochie during an episode of her show, Moments with Blessing, and the clip is trending.

The interview video has gained widespread attention from social media users, who anticipated hearing the actor's take on his son, Yul Edochie's second marriage.

Pete Edochie opens up in an interview with Blessing CEO. Credit: @yuledochie, @officialblessingceo, @peteeochie

In her conversation, Blessing learned a lot about the movie star, including that he has been married for 55 years and has had just one wife.

His revelation led Blessing to ask him about his thoughts when his son, Yul, took in a second wife despite having May Edochie, with whom he has three kids.

Although Pete did not quite hit the nail on the head, he justified the reason men take in the second wives.

Watch clip here:

How Nigerians reacted to Pete's interview

Read some comments below:

@sharon_odogwu:

"You went to him. He didn’t come to you."

@MarloMarco:

"Blessing you’re well calculated."

@happiness_nwabueze_muomah:

"Pete support his son on polygamy while he married only one wife till his old age."

@bee_blaq_ubasinachi:

"Na when e reach yul turn na him I come Dey hear second wife is a crime in Nigeria and Igbo land ,Nawa oh."

@happiness_nwabueze_muomah:

"Guys he supported his son in the interview but my question is why did he stick to only his one wife till old age."

@xinaglobe_stores:

"He should stop granting interviews concerning his family's Saga."

