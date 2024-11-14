Actor Tobi Bakre has shared a hilarious exchange between him and his son Malik about football

In the heartwarming video, Tobi Bakre could be heard querying his son on why he was crying while playing football

The young boy who revealed he was not interested in football stirred reactions from many, including his father

Nollywood actor Tobi Bakre has shared a funny conversation with his son Malik, who voiced his disinterest in playing football or becoming a footballer.

The adorable video showed Tobi in his car with his son as he queried why he was crying while playing football on the pitch with his mates.

Tobi Bakre's son says he doesn't like playing football. Credit: tobibakre

Source: Instagram

Tobi's son told him bluntly that he doesn't like football, a comment that almost got the actor off his seat.

In another clip, the actor, who trended over his visit to Pastor Jimmy Odukoya's church, was seen insisting his son must play football. He shared how the likes of Barcelona star Kylian Mbappe were making millions as weekly income.

Captioning the video, Tobi Bakre wrote:

"Ara adugbo. Pls Epp o! Project Mbappe won retire."

Watch Tobi Bakre's video with his son:

Asisat Oshoala, others react to Tobi Bakre's video

Legit.ng captured some of the comments from several celebrities, including footballer Asisat Oshoala. Read them below:

officialsholakosoko:

"Na by force ooo... You ate sounding like my husband right now."

adesope_shopsydoo:

"His mind is made up dad …. he doesn’t want to play ball please."

adesuaetomi:

"For goodness sake, stop stressing my boy."

aycomedian:

"You will and must gba ball."

asisat_oshoala:

"Your Retirement plan don retire even before."

iamremote:

"He most ball ooo… you no go play wetin."

timanzeh:

"Don’t decide for a child please just allow him decide what club he wants to play for."

__miide:

"If you ask am now, he fit say he wan be firefighter."

Tobi Bakre's son sleeps with swag

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the actor's son showed that he could still maintain composure while he was fast asleep.

In a video, the little boy was dozing up with his hands on his cheeks.

His mother kept calling out his name, but he did not wake up but moved his head, which got her laughing at intervals.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng