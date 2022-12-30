Former BBNaija housemate Tobi Bakre and his wife have left internet users gushing with beautiful family photos shared online

Interestingly, the husband and wife also gave netizens the very first glance at their son’s face as they mark his first birthday

Many took to the comment section with beautiful messages for the family while wishing the celebrant a happy birthday

Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Tobi Bakre, has stirred sweet reactions from members of the online community with a recent Instagram post.

The doting dad and his wife were captured alongside their son, Abul Malik, as they posed for adorable family photos.

BBNaija's Tobi Bakre unveil 1-year-old son's face. Photo: @tobibakre

Source: Instagram

Interestingly, many who have followed the family’s story for a long time also got to see the face of Bakre's son for the first time.

In his caption, the reality star disclosed that his little man just clocked one as he gave all thanks to God for bringing him into their lives.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"We thank God for the journey thus far. And we thank God for the future of our little one. Not much to say cos words can't do it this time! Iya Malik! God bless you. You do this one," he wrote.

See post below:

Social media users react

cook_book_kitchen said:

"A perfect blend of mum n dad. Happy bday malik."

adesuaetomi said:

"Happy birthday to my babyyyyy ."

lalaakindoju said:

"Tobi!!! Why did you add my boy to your jumping shenanigans????? He kuku is 1 million times finer than you . Anu be slayiiiiinnggggg ."

elozonam said:

"And he has been indoctrinated to the council of floating beings. happy birthday kiddo❤️."

tomike_a said:

"Anu!!! Pls you’re due for a new bride price because what is this beautyyyyyy."

falzthebahdguy said:

"A sweet famlayyyy ."

acupofkhafi said:

"Beautiful family!!!!!! Congrats guys."

Jamil and Imade jet out of the country with their mums

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Davido's daughter, Imade Adeleke, and her best friend, Jamil Balogun, got social media users gushing over their friendship.

The celebrity kids were spotted with their mums, Tiwa and Sophia, as they prepared to jet out of the country.

"They love each other so much, before u bant me,I haven't met them before but due to the videos av seen," one IG user wrote.

Source: Legit.ng