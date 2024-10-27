Bobrisky could be headed for another jail term barely days after he was re-arrested by the Nigerian Immigration

A recent report suggested that the crossdresser could face criminal charges over claims that he served his jail term in a private apartment and bribed the EFCC

The latest update about the controversial crossdresser has stirred reactions as the report hinted everyone involved in the case could also be charged

Embattled crossdresser Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, may have found himself in more trouble with the law.

Barely months after Bobrisky was released from detention, a recent report has claimed he could be headed back there.

A report via PUNCH revealed that the Mummy of Lagos, as he is also known, may face fresh criminal charges over claims that he served his jail term in a private apartment and bribed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to drop money laundering charges against him.

According to the reports, a panel set up to investigate the claims recommended that he should face defamation and criminal charges.

Recall that a few weeks after Bobrisky was released from detention, controversial social critic VeryDarkMan shared a voice note of a conversation purportedly between Bobrisky and an individual, where the crossdresser allegedly said that he bribed EFCC officers with N15m to drop money laundering charges against him.

Bobrisky also claimed to have bribed officials of the Nigerian Correctional Service to do his six-month term in a private apartment.

Recall that the panel, while presenting its report, said there was no evidence that Bobrisky slept outside the Kirikiri Custodial Centre during his six-month sentence.

However, more reports stated that Bobrisky tarnished the image of the correctional service with false claims.

According to the report, the panel also asked the Department of State Services to investigate whether he bribed the EFCC or the correctional service directly or through a proxy.

If Bobrisky's bribery allegations are substantiated, the panel said the crossdresser should be charged with corrupt practices.

“The Nigerian Correctional Service should file defamation suits against Bobrisky under sections 373-375 of the Criminal Code Act for his false claims about bypassing the prison system, tarnishing the institution’s reputation," the report added.

The panel also indicted four prison officers who were recommended for disciplinary action under the NCoS’s condition of service, civil service, and applicable laws.

Reactions as Bobrisky could face criminal charges

yemimo6:

"He who guide his mouth, guide his life."

weliketb:

"Be like godfather travel."

kos_tech_lighting:

"This is what we're expecting Falana to do"

iykesmith922:

"Sometimes there are things you should take to your grave and never share with anyone even when trying to prove to people prove people wrong."

gr3ycee:

"Freedom is not for Bobrisky this year."

Bobrisky studied as case study

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Bobrisky would be featured as a case study in a symposium to be held at a leading American university.

A flyer from the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), in partnership with the Kentucky Association of School Councils (KASC), invited scholars from various US universities to explore the theme “Being and Becoming Bobrisky.”

The conference is set for November 2, 2024, at 10 AM Central Time.

