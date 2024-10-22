Bobrisky has been transferred from Nigeria Immigration to a new location after being arrested at the Seme border

Recall that VDM had initially shared reports of Bobrisky's arrest before the government agency confirmed having the crossdresser in their custody

The latest update about Bobrisky, including where he was transferred to, has stirred another round of reactions on social media

Embattled crossdresser Okuneye Idris, aka Bobrisky, has been transferred from the custody of the Nigeria Immigration Service to the Force Criminal Investigation Department, FCID's Annex, Alagbon area of Lagos State.

Recall that VDM caused a buzz on social media after he shared reports of Bobrisky's arrest at the Seme border while attempting to enter the Benin Republic.

The Nigeria Immigration later confirmed arresting the crossdresser.

Recent reports via Punch disclosed that Bobrisky had been moved from the Immigration service office to the FCID, where he spent the night with the police.

This was confirmed by a spokesperson for the FCID, Lagos, Mayegun Aminat, who said

“He is detained at FCID Alagbon. He is with us and we are to get a remand to keep him in custody today."

What people are saying about Bobrisky's transfer

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

dannymakeover:

"Is Bob really the problem Nigeria have why are they using Bob to blind Nigeria eyes ? He did not kill anyone why are they focused on him too much?"

tomzymaxwell33:

"E remain make Road safety arrest Bobby."

callmeolatunde:

"What is her offense?"

georgeroseeffie:

"Bob is not the problem of this country, you people should stop distracting us"

234.own:

"I come dey pity mr okuneye. Na only army, navy and Air Force never arrest am"

fiisiiayomi:

"The pathetic thing now is that; no one he knows and sought help from the first time would want to assist him this time around because of his loose mouth and the excessive bragging!"

Bobrisky shares prison experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the crossdresser shared his experience during his stay in the prison.

In a viral video, he was seen saying that the experience was awesome and not okay at the same time.

He also warned fans not to spray money and lectured them on the consequences of disobeying the law.

