Nigerian billionaire Obi Cubana made waves online after a video saw him in a warm manner with Onwumelu Iwegbuna, also known as Instigator PH

In the video that has gone viral, the businessman walked up to Instigator PH from behind and planted a kiss

Nigerians online were taken aback by the unexpected pleasantry as they reacted to the bromance scene between the grown men

A video of Nigerian billionaire Obi Cubana sharing pleasantries with his fiend Onwumelu Iwegbuna, also known as Instigator PH, has gone viral on the internet.

Obi Cubana made it to Gistlovers' controversial list of male celebrities who are into homosexualism, and his actions in the viral video have piqued the interest of social media users.

In the video, Obi Cubana can be seen smiling hard as he wraps his hand around Instigator PH's neck and kissed his head.

He also referred to Instigator PH as his son and called him a humanitarian. Instigator responded by confessing his love for Obi Cubana.

Sharing the clip online, popular internet user @ifeomafinegirlobosi1 wrote on Instagram:

"This video is trending and people are referencing it to gistlover's list. Let me know what you think before I throw in my own honest coin."

nekkyann:

"People who didn’t grow up with love and affection will see something wrong with this."

officialjossyinwang:

"Some people are born into a loving and caring family, all they know is loving and treating others nicely. I can see 2 people being genuinely happy with peaceful minds."

callmeidikacho_1:

"Ndi obi ufu won't like this video. Grow up in love, you will understand that this is a normal thing families and friends do."

zemayeee:

"U Can't give what u don't have ,obi cabana grew up with love and he gives love back,there is absolutely nothing wrong with it !"

nnediorazu_:

"If it's okay for women to do this then it should be okay for men to do so too."

marvezinnycakesandevents:

"I don’t see anything wrong here . A lot of you were not raised in love . But women can easily do this to their fellow women, but wen a man dose it una go begin talk rubbish."

ujannythriftplug:

"They no dey write am for face, but this very video,I only see two friends."

Obi Cubana admires wife's dress

Legit.ng earlier reported that Obi Cubana displayed open affection with his wife Eby.

This time, he posted a video of himself and his wife gushing over each other as he admired her gold flowery dress.

He noted that it's been a while he checked her out, and he can't wait to go on a date with her; his actions made netizens blush.

