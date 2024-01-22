Popular business mogul Obi Iyiegbu, aka Obi Cubana, is known to display open affection with his wife Eby

This time, he posted a video of himself and his wife gushing over each other as he admired her gold flowery dress

He noted that it's been a while he checked her out, and he can't wait to go on a date with her; his actions made netizens blush

A popular business mogul and the chief executive officer of Cubana Group, Obi Iyiegbu, aka Obi Cubana, made his fans blush after he admired his wife, Eby, in a video. His wife was adorned in a gold flowery dress, which looked classy on her.

She combined her outfit with a blue jean and fancy portable hand bag. Her husband also looked cool as he wore a blue jeans and a black shirt. He complemented his outfit with a black and white sneakers.

According to him, it's been a while he checked his wife out. He looked at her in an admirable manner as he touched her dress to take off something that was hanging on it. The both of them smiled at each other to the adulation of netizens.

Obi Cubana captioned his video:

"Been long I checked out this my babe! @lush_eby. Na to go for dinner date, or go find free rice for my guy Tunde's birthday location?"

Watch the video of Obi Cubana and his wife below:

Netizens react to Obi Cubana video

Several people have reacted to the video of Obi Cubana and his wife. See some of them below:

@lush_eby:

"My crown. Make we go chop the rice together."

@mosesbliss:

"God bless your family."

@_dablackadetraph:

"Loving is for the riches."

@charles_okocha:

"Phenomenal couples Cheeeee."

@iamkinguzoma:

"This love birds will still be this way even if they weren't rich . Both choose to be intentional, responsible ,dedicated, understanding with lots of communication. So before you go about wishing, ask yourself what personality you see in the mirror. Am inspired by them and I choose to stay with the right values . Wedding bell ringing sometime around May and I'll be inviting you. God keep blessing your home."

@chocolady26:

"God please do it for me this year"

@favour.jewel:

"The way he looks at her."

