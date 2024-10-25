Nollywood star Jim Iyke and musician Timaya excited their fans with their recent link up

The popular celebrities left fans and netizens gushing over their friendship built over the years

In the series of lush photographs shared on Instagram, many noticed the similarities between the two friends

Nollywood star Jim Iyke and reggae dancehall icon Inetimi Timaya Odon, better known as Timaya, gave fans an unexpected link up.

The Shake up Your Bum Bum hitmaker shared stunning jpegs of himself and the movie star in a lovely posture as they posed for some pictures.

Fun moments from Jim Iyke and Timaya's meet up. Credit: @timaytimaya

What stood out for netizens was the demeanour and attitude exhibited in the photographs and the luxury in the outfits.

Fans took a moment to reminisce over the friendship the two stars have shared over the years in the industry.

Timaya spoke heartily about his friend and their link up in his caption. He wrote:

Grown black men.💯 @jim.iyke ✌🏿STOOPID

See his post below:

Timaya and Jim Iyke spur reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

celebritydjdave:

"Jim once said: We don’t hang around emotions, we don’t have time for it."

dguygreatkay:

"Your paddi that year, i still remember your video "can I have a dance"., it's been long time coming chulo."

jemillah_mac:

"Something about this duo that holds strength and power.....love them!!"

fameyuie:

"These 2 have similar characteristics 😂. Them belike twins wey them exchange for hospital . Love them."

iamtrrockz:

"The two of una go pass as brothers from one mama."

pacino619:

"Dis two open men eye for dressing that year sha."

official_el_elohe:

"Impeccable characters. I regard the 2 of you for making a difference in the world."

Timaya shares admiration for Portable

The Dancehall star expressed his thoughts on notorious street singer pop act Portable.

In a recent interview with Channels Television, Timaya joked that he admires Portable for his unusual manner, which reminds him of his own crazy days.

He reflected on his initial contact with Portable's music, pointing obvious similarities between them. He remarked that Portable's energy and crazy appeal to him, as he, too, was renowned for his wild side in his early career.

