Nigerian TikTok star, Jarvis, has taken to social media to cry for help over the growing tumour on her face

In a recent video, the live streamer begged Nigerians to tell her the best way to deal with the problem as she admitted her fear

Jarvis’ video made the rounds on social media and raised the concerns of netizens who sympathised with her

Nigerian TikTok star Elizabeth Aminata Amadu, aka Jarvis, has taken to social media to ask for fans' help with her growing tumour.

The live streamer was on live video when she bitterly complained about her swollen face and what to do about it. According to Jarvis, she needs people to recommend the best place for her to get surgery outside of Nigeria.

The TikTok star expressed her fear about doing the operation in Nigeria, which might not be done well or raise more complications.

Fans react as Jarvis cries out in fear over face tumour. Photos: @realjardolita

She said in part:

“Your girl is going o, me I’m going o. Please recommend a place where I will do this thing, please drop in the comments the best country to work on this thing. I’m going o, I’m gone. You’re gonna miss me when I’m gone. Do you want me to go? I don’t want to go. I love you guys and I want to go through this journey with all of you and I want you people to be proud of my journey.”

See the video below:

Nigerians sympathise with Jarvis

Jarvis’ complaints were met with sympathy from many Nigerians. Several of them noted that she was scared but trying to be brave. Read some of their comments below:

regalvee:

“I love how she came out to ask for help.”

Doctall_kingsley:

“She's not joking!”

Ibhade18:

“She’s scared . She’s just trying to be strong for her . She’s young and everything she’s going through is beyond her comprehension. I pray she gets capable hands to help her do the surgery effectively and also recover quickly.”

Oooooooooooh883:

“Her positive attitude towards life challenges is commendable! I hope she finds the best specialist!”

_dr.michael:

“If only people know how serious this is, they will stop laughing 😢.”

effizydered001:

“In the face of pain, she is trying to be strong 😢.”

Jhoysti:

“See how this young lady is so strong. The pain and discomfort and even the fear she has to live with yet she’s smiling and making others smile. Kai. God heal her or even lead her to a good doctor that can handle it. May the tumour never be cancerous. Amen!”

Asapsly4life:

“I pray the Right Authorities Sees this and send Help Amen 🙏.”

mrpresidennnt:

“She’s such a beautiful girl. A takes a lot of courage and shamelessness to come out publicly and ask for help. I hope she gets the help she needs asap so she can be back to her full magic. Love and light baby girl ❤️.”

Wunmi__star:

“No evil shall befall us all. Read through the comments section. You will definitely stumble on a useful information ❤️🙌.”

Sugardestiny_official:

“Nothing will happen to you my girl 👏 you’re not going anywhere.. visit a good hospital in Abuja or Lagos.”

Ifeoluwaoni_:

“You will not go anywhere in Jesus name. don't be pessimistic, Don't let the devil use your words against you. you will come out of this Alive by God's Grace.”

dr_.josh:

“We love you and don’t want to miss you, also we don’t want your face deformed if you allow the swelling get too big before acting on it. Kindly invest in your health dear, seek appropriate medical care even if it means travelling abroad. Get your family involved and seek help while the growth is still slow.”

Peller dedicates award to Jadrolita

Meanwhile, TikTok star Peller expressed excitement as he bagged an award recently and called his girlfriend Jadrolita to join him on stage.

After he gave her the award, they hugged and kissed, and his reaction afterwards had netizens talking.

The pair took their celebration away from the stage, and they danced happily to the rhythm of the music.

