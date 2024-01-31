Internet sensation Jarvis has got Nigerians talking following a new interview she had with a lady

Jarvis, who achieved internet fame for her ability to talk and behave like a robot, rocked a school uniform for the interview

Mixed reactions trailed the trending clip as she finally revealed her actual name and her state of origin

Nigeria's trending content creator Jarvis is in the news again after her recent interview with a lady went viral.

During the interview, Jarvis asked questions about her real name and was also told to spell certain words.

Jarvis opened up on her real name and state. Photo Credit: @jarvis.bytestark

Behaving like an AI robot, as she is famed for, Jarvis 'deactivated' and began to talk like her usual self.

She gave her name as Elizabeth Aminata Amadu and gesticulated in agreement when the interviewer marvelled that she must be from Edo state.

Jarvis was then told to spell 'olosho' and 'ashawo'. The clip shared by @jarvis.bytestark excited netizens.

Netizens gushed over Jarvis

Tizzymili said:

"She is amazing."

sunshine tracy said:

"Is the way you respect your elderly ones for meGod bless you dear."

Kay B Adetunji said:

"Nigeria with talent one is Jarvins and we still have Baby of TikTok and more."

olaniyioluwadamil said:

''Who noticed she can be used to train AI model but we won't see light in this now."

Seli said:

"The way she position herself koraaa."

olajide said:

"I don't know who love this girl pass me, because of her performance."

stainless mama said:

"I thought is Mercy Johnson is interviewing her."

Kine Dione said:

"This girl is talented."

habibamuktarusma3 said:

"I really want to see jardolita at labour room will she act like robot or human being."

Jarvis get angry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported how an interviewer made Jarvis break character.

Breaking News Nigeria shared a clip on Facebook showing the moment a lady tried to interview Jarvis.

Still in her AI robot character, Jarvis told the lady she needed permission from her creator before an interview could be granted.

However, as the interviewer persisted, Jarvis broke character to face the lady squarely. She positioned her hands for a fight as she funnily slammed the lady.

