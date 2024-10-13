TikTok star Peller expressed excitement as he bagged an award recently and called his girlfriend Jadrolita to join him on stage

After he gave her the award, they hugged and kissed, and his reaction afterward had netizens talking

The pair took their celebration away from the stage and they danced happily to the rhythm of the music

TikTok star Habeeb Hamzat, aka Peller, bagged the Pulse Influencer Award for TikTok Star of the Year and used the opportunity to display affection with his 'robot' girlfriend and influencer Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, aka Jaris or Jadrolita.

Peller shows affection for Jadrolita. Image credit: @peller089, @realjadrolita

Source: Instagram

He wore a white shirt and black trousers as he called her to join him on stage. She wore a dress that exposed her cleavage. Both of them looked gorgeous together.

Peller gave his award to her, they hugged, and kissed afterward. The TikTok star was excited at the gesture and shook his head.

When they got to the backstage, they danced to singer Davido's song while celebrating Peller's award. The Pulse Influencer Award was held on Saturday night, October 12, 2024, in Lagos.

Watch Peller and Jadrolita's video below:

Reactions to Peller kissing Jadrolita

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Peller kissing Jadrolita below:

@mryiam.c:

"They look good together>"

@tkraynemuzik:

"When you finally enter relationship wey them no hide you. See the joy."

@boots.and.more:

"Ahhh that kiss was real o. If this girl play with Peller, he go pain me."

@nuelmations:

"Pella and Javis will be like Adekunle and Simi of that year."

@actualbig_mo:

"The kiss too sweet him pass the award."

@wale_astro:

"Peller didn’t expect that kiss though."

@mamaki_food:

"She was trying to peck him and then he carried to big mouth to kiss her."

@lifeofjenell:

"Peller won't wash his mouth again in this life."

Peller and Jadrolita go on date

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peller and Jadrolita had shared colourful moments from their dinner date.

Peller, who was clad in a suit, was seen presenting a flower to Javis, while another picture showed them enjoying their meal.

The recent loved-up moment between the duo has stirred up rumours about them being in a relationship.

