Nigerian rapper Skales has expressed his frustration with the country in a tweet on social media

The music star reacted to the news of the minors who were prosecuted in court after participating in the End Bad Governance protest

Skales advice to the youths was met with mixed feelings from Nigerians as some of them disagreed with the rapper

Nigerian rapper Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, aka Skales, has advised youths to make money and relocate from the country.

Just recently, videos made the rounds showing several young boys being prosecuted in court after they participated in the End Bad Governance protest in August 2024.

The news caused widespread anger from some social media quarters, and rapper Skales was one of those who made his feelings about it known.

Netizens react as Skales tells Nigerian youths to make money and relocate.

On his official X page, the rapper advised young Nigerians to make their money and leave the country. According to him, it has become a dangerous place, and the system is designed to hurt the youth.

Tweeting further, the music star admitted that he woke up angry because the kids who were being prosecuted in court didn’t know anything, and the police might have randomly arrested people.

In his words:

“As a young man … make your money and japa … it’s dangerous out here this system is designed to hurt every young person … I woke up angry … this blodclat people are humans for f-sake … kids for godsake that don’t know shiit … that maybe the police even just arrested randomly like they always do … I hate this country.”

See his tweets below:

Reactions as Skales tells youths to relocate

Skales’ ‘japa’ advice to Nigerian youths soon sparked an online discussion after it went viral. People had mixed feelings about what the rapper said. Read their comments below:

mcfameland:

“Which one person go do now? Japa or stay.”

igreenyo:

“If mobad try stay like uk or us even Cotonou small and not Nigeria he might still be alive.”

1kingsix:

“You can't out hustle a failing country 😢.”

Julieta_peters:

“Having money in Nigeria is just like suffering and smiling.”

olayeni02:

“One of the best things that can happen to you as a Nigerian is to have another reputable country's passport. That freedom alone gives you so much joy!”

Chinonso9039:

“Some people still dey ask if Japa na achievement?😂😂. Na big achievement o.”

igwe_knowledge7:

“Na when you make am the country go come Dey sweet you but if you never make am bro japa.”

Gasbygram:

“Until those “kids” show you shege inside traffic. Where and who are the parents? Emotional comments devoid of deep reasoning.”

new_riliz:

“Nigeria eats its babies.”

_a.lex19:

“U go think say na whine..Japa o.”

weeworldwide:

“Japa to where Abeg make una stay there fight them o.”

tifeh_obirin:

“If I have the opportunity I won’t even think twice oo, if not for my kids.”

Money.life6:

“If you can make money in Nigeria why would you want to japa to go and do odd jobs? What kind of thinking is this?”

Kelvinofficial____:

“He’s right and if you think otherwise you’re right too.”

Iam_flosx:

“Thicken ur skin and watch urself get through nigeria.”

Euro_xxi:

“Money to japa now self no come small again 😢.”

Kamsiceenthia:

“Nobody hate the situation of this country pass me, I wish I can leave by desert.”

blessedemmy44:

“Once this one smoke igbo him go begin talk rubbish.”

Skales welcomes baby girl

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that rapper Skales became a first-time father in March 2023.

Skales took to his official Twitter handle to share the good news with his fans and followers as he expressed excitement about having a baby.

Fans and celebrities joined the music star to celebrate the good news.

