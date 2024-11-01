Nollywood actress Ufuoma McDermott has opened up on her battle with kidney disease and how it changed her life

In a recent interview, the movie star expressed her fear of dying while noting that her brother had died of the same kidney disease

The emotional video raised the concerns of fans on social media who reacted to the interview online

Nigerian actress Ufuoma McDermott has shared her battle with chronic kidney disease with her numerous fans.

Just recently, the movie star was a guest on Chude Jideonwo’s With Chude show when she explained how she was diagnosed with Stage 3 kidney disease after battling the condition for 12 years.

According to the mum of two, she had lost her younger brother to kidney disease, and she did not want to die.

She said:

“People can’t understand my weight when I say I can’t afford to put on weight, I don’t want to die, I have little children.”

Speaking during the interview, McDermott said she was advised to rest by her doctors, but she kept negotiating with them before eventually going back to work against their advice. This ended up being a wrong decision as she was eventually diagnosed with the final stage of kidney disease, stage 4.

She said:

“I had pushed my body and I was borderline stage 4. Last year was a very trying time in my life where I felt I was going to die.”

According to the Nollywood actress, her condition might have been because of substance abuse because she used a lot of painkillers.

See the video below:

Reactions as Ufuoma McDermott shares kidney disease battle

Many Nigerians reacted to Ufuoma McDermott’s disclosure about her health. Several of them sympathised with the Nollywood actress. Read their comments below:

baroness_teemavis28:

“Oh lord 😢😢😢 Lord take control!”

azikiweifeoma:

“She's a strong woman. I pray a miracle happens in her life. Amen 😢.”

Oluwamayomikunsangoyale:

“I love her so much.I pray she's completely healed!”

Recipe_with_mandy:

“People are going through a lot behind closed doors. Let’s be kind always! ❤️”

that_girl.ren:

“People are just going through too much in this life😩.”

official_tomberry:

“OmG! Balm of Gilead . You are completely healed sis.”

oluchi_temple:

“And people troll them everyday because they are celebrities without knowing that these people might be going through some hard times😢😢 . .. Divine healing ma'am.”

Abimbolaadeoye.c:

“God will heal her completely 😢😢 kidney is not an easy issue o🙏🏽.”

Sophy_chukwudeni:

“People de go through a lot. Na just cloth de cover person. It is well.”

that.phoneography.chick:

“There's so much hidden pain that a lot of people carry. Those very same people are probably the funniest and most charming people you will ever meet. In all you do, be kind. Wishing her God’s healing❤️.”

Ufuoma McDermott celebrates daughter's birthday

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ufuoma had taken to social media to celebrate the birthday of her adorable daughter Kesiena.

The elated actress gushed over her child as she described her as the most beautiful, thoughtful and loving.

Fans and colleagues of the actress have taken to her page to celebrate with her and send in their birthday wishes for her daughter.

