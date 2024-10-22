Talented Nigerian musician Timaya has shared reasons why his colleagues charge outrageously for shows

While sitting in an interview with Channels TV, the Bayelsa-born artist disclosed the amount it costs to shoot music videos these days, as compared to years ago

According to him, artists now spend hundreds of millions to shoot music videos that they are not even sure will make good returns

Nigerian artist Inetimi Timaya Odon, known as Timaya, has enlightened Nigerians who think that music artists charge excessively for their shows.

The veteran singer, who recently expressed his admiration for Portable Zazu, noted that artists spend a lot of money on music promotion and videos.

Timaya explains reason for excessive charges

According to him, in the past years, it cost around N1.5 million to shoot a whole music video, but today, millions ranging from N50 to N100 are being spent to produce state-of-the-art visuals for a song.

In his conclusion, Timaya explained why some Nigerian artists charge so much. They spend a lot of money to bring their music to life and also spend more on promoting it. His eye-opening interview has generated a lot of online buzz and arguments.

Timaya Makes video call to Victor Osimhen

Meanwhile, Timaya video-called Super Eagles' Victor Osimhen while his song 'Dey Your Dey' was playing in the background.

In the caption of his post, he hailed the national team and asked South Africa to stay in their lane, just like the title of his song.

He smiled and praised the player in the recording while Osimhen laughed happily, and the singer's fans also reacted to the post.

