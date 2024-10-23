Nollywood actor Yul Edochie left many curious following the recent visual post he made online

This came after the filmmaker was seen in the long list of celebrity homosexuals alleged by faceless blog Gistlover

Fans and netizens who came across the video called out the thespian as they made reference to the spreading rumour

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has made his first on social media after recent viral allegations around his sexuality.

Over the weekend, controversial social media blog Gistlover released a list of Nigerian male celebrities and accused them of being Gay.

Yul Edochie's new clip triggered many.

Source: Instagram

Yul Edochie and a couple of other renowned superstars were seen on the list. The filmmaker’s recent post online triggered netizens as they made reference to the rumours on ground.

Although he didn’t outrightly address the rumours, he shared a selfie video of himself admiring his looks. In his caption, he talked about speaking on a gossip soon and asked his followers to give him more time.

“Una too like gossip. Relax. I’ll share the news soon. Maybe tomorrow.”

See his video below:

Yul Edochie spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

jeanlai39:

"Oga I hear say you be Gabriel? Na true?"

bessokoro:

End time pastor 😂

omoba_ofafrica:

"Real Odogwu no dey bend oh. I hope it’s not true."

rill.tush:

"dem say u de bend for man na true."

justice_for_judy_kpekus_:

The only man that is in a polygamous marriage with his fellow men 😂😂😂😂 your nyash go cry bl@@@@d

joanqshayne:

Twerking princess Yulian 😳😳 Jesus Christ what shame!!

nmazbeauty:

"Even Snapchat couldn’t even hide the frustration you’re passing through."

storejollyjoy:

"Thank God you no longer have the star power to distract people from May's shine. You were relevant before, but not anymore."

Yul Edochie charges youths

Legit.ng also recalls reporting that the actor advised youths on the best way to live and how to shun material things in their pursuit.

In a post on social media, he noted that material things such as cars and phones would fizzle away.

His post sparked reactions among fans, who taunted him about his second marriage with Judy Austin.

