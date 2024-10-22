Davido has been accused of attempting to get Wizkid out of his spotlight with his impending TikTok live session with Peller

Radiogad, in a viral video, berated Davido for stooping low as an A-list artist to consider going on TikTok live with Wizkid

The media personality who called Davido a clout chaser has stirred reactions from Wizkid's FC and 30BGs

Music star David Adeleke Davido's impending TikTok session with Habeeb Hamzat, aka Peller, has remained a topic on social media.

Several netizens on social media, including some of Davido's fans, have expressed displeasure at his decision to go live with Peller.

Radiogad explains why Davido wants to go live with Peller. Credit: radiogad/davido/peller089

Source: Instagram

Media personality Radiogad has also joined the conversation, claiming Davido wanted to go live with Peller to distract attention from Wizkid.

According to Radiogad, who called Davido a clout chaser, the DMW boss wants to be in the news because he can see the numbers Wizkid's new song, 'Piece of My Heart,' is doing globally.

Radiogad also berated Davido for lowering his standards to go live with Peller, adding that Wizkid would never do such a thing.

Sharing the video on his page, Radiogad wrote:

"Wizkid’s ‘Piece of My Heart’ is dominating streaming platforms, but Davido seems intent on stealing the spotlight. He’s planning a live session with Peller to divert attention. Honestly, I’m tired of Davido constantly trying to overshadow Wizkid and diminishing himself in the process."

Watch Radiogad's video below:

Reactions trail Radiogad's comment about Davido

Read some of the comments below:

joe_kay17:

"Nothing but the fact. The truth must be told

_hewaife:

"Diamond no dey force itself to shine."

chefvincent_o:

"You're always spilling facts, 30bingos will say you're taking side but it's all true. But well, he can never outshine big wiz."

allencjay52:

"What are you saying? What does going on a live video have to do with music stream? Bro rest abeg."

tasty8742:

"You are begging davido to allow Wizkid to trend that means he got the power."

Tiwa Savage joins Peller on TikTok

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the Afrobeats queen made headlines after she joined Peller and Jarvis on TikTok.

A video showed Tiwa Savage discussing with the youngins as she promised to host and cook for them the next time she is in Nigeria.

The duo got so excited, and Jadrolita noted that she would love to be in the kitchen with Tiwa as the girl child.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng