By his childhood struggles, which birthed his 2010 hit track plantain seller, Timaya is set to launch a new business

While speaking in an interview with Channels TV, the music mogul shared his plans to set up his plantain business

According to him, he knows the intricacies of the business and is ready to go back to making money from it

Timaya, a Nigerian music artist named Inetimi Timaya Odon, left Nigerians in awe after he disclosed his plans to set up a new income stream.

The singer, who has been trending across social media platforms due to his recent interview with Channels TV, dropped another banging piece of information.

Timaya will launch "Plantain boy chips" next year. Credit: @timayatimaya

Source: Instagram

Timaya reveals business

He asserted that come 2025, he will be laughing his plantain chips business, "Plantain Boy Chips." The interviewer seemed surprised as he stuttered while trying to find words to respond to what he had just heard Timaya say.

The music sensation was asked how he would manage the business, despite being an active Afrobeat musician. In Timaya's response, he referred to Adenuga and Dangote, who owns so many businesses, insinuating that anything is possible if one puts one's mind to it.

Furthermore, Timaya shared that he has a vast knowledge of the plantain business and knows the different processes and forms in which the produce can be utilized.

Watch interview here:

Recall that the singer, in 2010, dropped a track, Plantain Seller, which later became a hit in the Nigerian music space.

How fans reacted to Timaya's business idea

Legit.ng compiled reactions below:

@comedianebiye:

"Ripe or Unripe?"

@aremobrain:

"Economy go humble you 😂😂😂."

@kingsliveth:

"Plantain Boy about to break Stock Market📈. That’s Plantation moves with Investors mindset."

@iamlordphil__:

"Any way to make more money o."

@dmanner_ict:

"We go buy am ‘ But Tunde na amebo u no Dey promote Timaya songs."

@saucybright:

"Old man sense."

@agwemel_costume:

"Another business, another employment opportunity, another money. We can’t wait 👏👏👏."

Timaya Stays Uninterested about Whitemoney

Meanwhile, Timaya and Whitemoney hit the studio to work together, and a video of the two has been signed on social media.

Timaya took his part in the recording, and when it came to Whitemoney's turn, he made only some sound.

After hearing what Whitemoney was singing, Timaya stirred into space, seemingly uninterested in what was happening.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng