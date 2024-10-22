Controversial Nigerian musician Dammy Krane, real name Oyindamola Johnson Emmanuel is back throwing shades at Davido

The singer, who recently weighed into OBO's feud with Wizkid, has now gone online to tweet savagely at the twin dad

He dared Davido to release new songs after the singer's 2015 hit track Dodo began to trend again online and on Apple music

Nigerians were chilling on social media when a tweet by Dammy Krane, targeted at Davido, suddenly began to make the rounds online.

Recall that Dammy Krane had several issues of defamation with David 'Davido' Adeleke in the past, and despite getting arrested for it, he failed to stop.

Dammy Krane provokes Davido to drop a new song. CRedit: @davido, @dammy_krane

Source: Instagram

Davido recently went online to jubilate after his 2015 hit song, Dodo, began to trend online and reentered APple music as Nigerians hope don its freshly coined challenge.

"Dodo back on set list", Davido wrote.

Reacting to the music sensation, Dammy Krane tweeted at him, suggesting that the singer should release a new tune and desist from basking in his old glory. He asked him to drop a new song and stop being scared.

In his words:

"No fear, drop new music."

See tweets below:

How fans reacted to Dammy Krane's tweet

@h0llamide:

"This guy just wanna stay relevant by acting silly."

@i_am_djfabz:

"Dammy boy abeg rest, you are a finished artist. Frustration won kii you."

@hf___fabrics:

"When them press your neck now you’ll be weeping."

@ancestoralsparks:

"You guys won't call this animal to order now oh."

@eveluxurycollections:

"Don’t worry jail is calling u again 😂wape lewon."

@juliette_ebube:

"Make Davido just reply this ovulating attention seeker make e rest abeg."

@call_me_grace_01:

"Dammy Krane wey him career don die sef dey talk😂😂😂😂."

@mimirious:

"Be like say e get weytin David buy from dami way him never pay😂."

Dammy Krane apologises to Davido

Meanwhile, Nigerian singer Dammy Krane asked for the forgiveness of Davido following his release from police custody.

Recall that the singer was picked up after he constantly defamed Davido regarding the death of his friend, Tagbo.

In a tweet released by Dammy Krane, he asked Davido to forgive him and said that he was on his knees.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng