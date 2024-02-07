Timaya has made a video call to Super Eagles' Victor Osimhen while his song 'Dey your Dey' was playing in the background

In the caption of his post, he hailed the national team and asked South Africa to dey their dey just like the title of his song

He was smiling and praising the player in the recording while Osimhen was laughing happily and the singer's fans also reacted to the post

Nigerian singer Inetimi Tiamaya Odon professionally known as Timaya has shown support to the national team ahead of the semi-final match taking place in South Africa.

Legit.ng had reported that Nigeria had qualified for the semi-final match after winning against Angola.

In a video sighted on X, Timaya was seen making a video call to the Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen before the match commenced.

Timaya hails Osimhen ahead of AFCON match. Photo credit @supereagles_afcon/@timayatimaya

Source: Instagram

Timaya hails the national team

In the caption of his tweet, the singer who had bragged about his growth hailed the national team. He wrote "Up Naija".

He was seen laughing and communicating with Osimhen in the recording.

Timaya taunts South Africa

Timaya also wrote "dey your day" under his video while his hit song 'Dey Your day' was playing at the background.

Osimhen was also seen laughing over what Timaya was saying to him in the clip. The singer was wearing a green agaba to show solidary to the national team.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the clip made by Timaya. Here are some of the comments below:

@i_nickyfresh:

"Nobody worry Nobody."

@UcheEmeli08:

"@timayatimaya. Sir Nigeria is gonna win. And Iwobi will scoring."

@raphaelmoney:

"We our able."

@AmbekerChristi1:

"E be like them promise una stable electricity if wuna win this Afcon. Wuna too dey make noise."

@Mr_possibility:

"We go there."

@MrFEM0:

"Nah this kind motivation 9ja players get advantage over SA."

@Godslove_OA:

"Naija go win and baba mi go clear this debts for me."

@MIgiezeme:

"Naija all the way we are winning for sure."

@olokodavid1:

"Nigeria 2 South Africa-1."

@Samuel46289822:

"If nigeria win you go give me that phone."

Source: Legit.ng