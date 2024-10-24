Ghanaian music star, Shatta Wale, has reacted to the backlash Nigerian TikTok stars, Peller and Jarvis have faced on social media

In a series of social media posts, the music star defended the live streamers and compared their income to that of their critics

Shatta Wale’s hot take on Peller and Jarvis came shortly after the ‘robot girl’ taunted Ghanaians over the cars in their country

Ghanaian musician Charles Mensah Jr., aka Shatta Wale, is making headlines after defending Nigerian TikTok stars Habeeb Hamzat, aka Peller, and Elizabeth Aminata Amadu, aka Jarvis.

Just recently, Peller and Jarvis received negative publicity on social media from netizens who complained about their content. While Peller was accused of not being funny, Jarvis was slammed for putting a pause on her robot AI content.

In a new development, Shatta Wale took to his official X page to slam the people attacking Peller and Jarvis.

According to the Ghanaian star, the Nigerian TikTok stars make thousands of dollars from their social media pages, but people want to fight them. He laughed at the critics for not even having cars.

“A Small girl and small boy Dey make thousands of dollars online and you want to fight them. At your age you are not even shy u no get Camry Ppl deh go thru a lot ooo ”

See Shatta Wale’s tweets below:

Jarvis makes $30k a day - Shatta Wale

In one of his tweets, Shatta Wale spoke on the extent of Jarvis’s success. According to him, the female livestreamer makes $30,000, about N48 million per day.

Shatta added that the critics’ sisters could have been like Jarvis in Ghana, but they did not support her. See his tweets below:

Recall that Jarvis recently upset many Ghanaians after she spoke about the type of cars she had seen in the country and compared them to the ones in Nigeria.

Netizens react as Shatta Wale defends Peller and Jarvis

Legit.ng gathered some comments from social media users who had things to say about Shatta Wale’s defence of Peller and Jarvis. Read them below:

Charlotte slammed Shatta Wale, claims he’s not on the level of Davido and others:

Momo told Shatta Wale to deal with his mates:

KSM asked Shatta Wale how much he was paid to defend Peller and Jarvis:

Blessman said he was shaking tables:

Diagram said Shatta Wale should be hawking on the streets:

This Nigerian fan praised Shatta Wale:

Abena said Stonebwoy would never act the way Shatta did:

Jarvis worries Nigerians as she speaks about face tumour

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Jarvis recently took to social media to ask for fans' help with her growing tumour.

The live streamer was on live video when she bitterly complained about her swollen face and what to do about it. According to Jarvis, she needs people to recommend the best place for her to get surgery outside of Nigeria.

The TikTok star expressed her fear about doing the operation in Nigeria, which might not be done well or raise more complications.

