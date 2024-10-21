Nigerians had something to say about a recent video of designer Veekee James and her husband at a recent wedding

The designer was seen spraying the couple in dollars while her hubby, Femi Atere, sprayed them in Naira

The clip drew the attention of Nigerian netzines, who had much to say about the scenario, and the designer herself

Prudent, a Nigerian fashion designer, tied the knot with the love of her life over the weekend, and Veekee James was a chief bridesmaid.

The ace Nigerian designer attended the event with her husband, Femi Atere, as they twinned in white.

Clip of Veekee James and her hubby spraying money cause a stir online. Credit: @veekee_james

Source: Instagram

It was time for them to spay the couple on the dance floor, and some eagle-eyed social media users noticed that while Veekee James sprayed money on the couple in dollars, her hubby did it in naira.

The scenario left many social media users unsettled as they dropped their hot takes in the comments section.

While some jested about Veekee being the head of the family, others opined that there was nothing wrong with it.

This is not the first time Veekee James and her husband, Femi Atere, have been criticized on social media.

Watch clip here:

Veekee James and hubby trend online

Read some reactions below:

@jayhemz:

"This woman is the head of the home."

@evalastindayo:

"Mixed reaction from people wey no get either of the two."

@sparklin_looks:

"If he actually sprays dollar with her, y’all will say that Veekey gave him."

@talkswithesthertherapy:

"No one has thought about the fact that a husband can create, give, make and allow room for his wife, his queen, his woman to shine."

@empressjudas:

"Since this man marry this lady he never rest."

@simisanyaa:

"Are you people not m*d on this internet? I’m so livid my God. I hate trolls."

@bankyhunter:

"Omg you ppl, this is why you should keep your marriage off social media."

Pastor catches Veekee James & husband kissing

Meanwhile, massive reactions followed a video of Veekee James and her husband, Femi Atere, that circulated the internet.

In the clip, Veekee James' pastor, Bolaji Idowu, walked in on the top Nigerian designer and her husband making out just outside the church.

The man of God did not seem so surprised, but his comment left many online users in stitches.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng