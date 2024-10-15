Fashion designer Prudent Gabriels wedding took a new twist with the attendance of her colleague Veekee James and her husband

Aside from the display of creative outfits, both couples decided to display affection publicly and were recorded in a video

Prudent and her husband slayed in a glamorous outfit while Veekee James and her husband turned heads in their traditional blue attires

The wedding of fashion designer, Prudent Gabriel, and gospel singer, Peterson Okopi, had their friends Veekee James, and her husband Femi Atere, in attendance.

Veekee James, Prudent Gabriel kiss their husbands at the former's wedding. Image credit: @prudent_gabriel, @veekee_james

Source: Instagram

Both couples used the opportunity to display affection publicly as they kissed each other. In the video, Veekee and Prudent stood on one side while the men stood on the other end.

They blew kisses at each other before they switched positions. At this point, Veekee and Femi stood together, while Prudent and Peterson stood closer to each other. They shared kisses as they smiled in the video.

Aside from the lovey-dovey action of both couples, they rocked magnificent outfits that made them stand out at the lavish wedding.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Prudent, Veekee, their husbands' kiss

Check out some of the reactions to Prudent Gabriel's wedding video with her friends below:

@mabel_mawusi:

"So Vicky can't allow the couple to take their shine just for today? Boi."

@queen_esther006:

"For inside my own wedding, nobody should outshine me please."

@houseofkermu__:

"Veekee always outshines."

@universalsoundacademy:

"Oversabi can worry Veekee- no one outshine her during her time o. Mehn she needs to learn how to behave. So uncouth."

@buzzy419

"At first I confuse oo..I think say them switch partners."

@adaogidi_:

"I’m very sure it’s Veekee that brought up this content idea."

@unusualbella:

"No be small thing we single dae pass through these days oo. Oghene biko."

Prudent Gabriel hosts over 200 asoebi ladies

Legit.ng earlier reported that enough has not been heard about the wedding of Prudent and Peterson Okopi.

The bride did not come to play as her asoebi ladies were over 200 and they turned up in scintillating outfits

Their formations and matching attires at the lavish wedding had fans of the couple wowed as they shared their take on the video.

