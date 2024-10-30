Nigerian actress Funke Akindele spurred laughter online after a user on Elon Musk’s X confronted her

During an interactive timeline session with her fans, a man asked her if she had helped anyone

The confrontation surprised the filmmaker, and her response to the remark went viral online

Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Legit.ng. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here!

Nigerian actress Funke Akindele made it to the frontline of blogs following her interaction with a curious internet user.

The movie producer had an interactive session with her fans on Elon Musk’s X about her upcoming movie, Everybody Loves Jenifa.

Funke Akindele made demand from online troll. Credit: @funkeakindelejenifa

Source: Instagram

One of the X users confronted her to ask about the number of people she has helped.

Funke's response caught netizens off guard when she asked the user for a list of people so she could begin offering her assistance.

The filmmaker wrote on her X page:

“Nobody darling. Pls give me a list. Make I start now.”

See her post below:

Fans react to Funke Akindele’s tweet

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

thebutterflygirl_:

"The reply sweet me. Mumu Dey ask silly question."

officialamah_t:

"Nothing beats an insult that has a compliment like Darling."

maxyofthegoodlife:

"Who she help as how? She dey owe you."

emjaydaslim:

"Someone that has brought a lot of upcoming to limelight. You think money is the only help you can rendered to an individual."

im_omobolaji:

"Aunty Funke dey among the list of people wey fit una for that Bird app. No shade, no long talk just simple and demure response. Anyway, get ready for."

stephaniee_okoli:

"Anytime I see anyone on Aunty Funke's case, I just attribute it to jealousy. She's doing really well and many people don't like that."

chefsimbia:

"It seems entitlement and audacity is on sales recently."

__spiice__:

"The mentality that some people feels like celebrities owes them something. They’re also working to get their money too, they don’t owe you anything."

Funke Akindele dragged for eating Okra

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Funke Akindele made headlines after a troll slammed her for eating okra soup. It all started when the movie star took to social media to share a video of herself preparing her plate of food.

The movie star scooped some okra from a pot and added it to her plate of fish and stew. A big plate of swallow was also spotted in the corner.

However, it wasn’t long after Funke shared the post on her social media page that a troll shared their displeasure with it. The netizen condemned Funke Akindele for eating okra despite being a member of the Celestial Church.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng