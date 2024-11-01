Singer Spyro has shared how Veekee James surprised him when he sent her a message about his challenge

In a post on social media, he noted that his account was locked, and he needed money, he called his bestie, and she came to his rescue

His post spurred series of reactions from his fans in the comments section as many appreciated the designer

Nigerian singer, Oluwadipe Oluwassanmi David, professionally known as Spyro, has penned an appreciation note to his bestie, Victoria James, also known as Veekee James for what she did for him.

The Fine Girl crooner explained that his bank account was locked, and he needed millions of naira. He sent a message to Veekee James, and she requested for his account details. She sent him an undisclosed million of naira.

Spryo speaks about Veekee James. Photo credit@spyro_official/@veekeejames

Source: Instagram

According to him, he broke down in tears because since he became famous, nobody has ever given him money. He mentioned that he has been the one sending money to others.

Spyro thanks Veekee James

In his post, the music star, who shared his financial plan, said that there has never been a time he asked for anything from Veekee James that she has ever turned him down.

The artist, who ended his beef with Portable, requested that his fans should appreciate the fashion designer.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Spyro's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the singer. Here are some of the comments below:

@gracewoode75:

"God bless her."

@sassy_.rn:

"Forget millions there are real folks around."

@cake_vendors_connect:

"Better friend."

@dumebifrank:

"God bless Vicky James, nice one."

@that_jeans_girl:

"Awnnn Congratulations, when are you sending mine."

@emmacyp:

"Let it be love of Christ as you said."

@queenhaniel_:

"And one man is somewhere telling the wife to open a joint account."

@nelly.unique_:

"Awwww when everybody speaks good of you you’re definitely a gem. Veekee is such a nice person may God continue to increase her coat bless her."

@raj_kollections:

"Such a sweet soul it’s obvious from the way she loves her hubby God bless ur home beautiful."

@sophihair:

"Beautiful, now double it!!"

@ayomidefavour:

"Hold her very very very tight her kind is very rare."

Veekee James speaks about her marriage

Fashion designer Veekee James had opened up on the reason for getting married to her husband Femi.

During an interview, she explained why she ultimately chose to settle down with him over the others she had dated.

What she said about her husband sparked reactions among fans in the comment section, who hailed her for her choice.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng